Argentina and Peru will star in one of the most entertaining matches of Date 4 of the South American Qualifiers at the Monumental Stadium in Lima next Tuesday, October 17, starting at 11 p.m. in the Albiceleste country. On the local side, they have just lost to the Chilean team 2-0 in a match in which they could not be protagonists (0 shots on goal in 90 minutes) and they intend to recover if they want to reach the next World Cup. 2026. While Argentina continues on the path to victory after winning the title in Qatar 2022 and is the leader of the Qualifiers with an undefeated streak after 3 games.
One of the big unknowns for this match is the presence of Lionel Messi in the game since the Argentine star has been suffering from a muscle injury/discomfort since the first game of the Qualifiers against Ecuador (it was played on September 7) and he barely played 40 minutes against Albirroja in which he was seen out of rhythm and with a speed less than what all fans of this sport are accustomed to. Now, Lionel Scaloni wants to continue with the perfect pace in this competition as complicated as the Qualifiers, despite the fact that 6.5 teams qualify (since the seventh will go to the playoffs). This is the possible starting eleven for Argentina:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez
Side right: Nahuel Molina
Advocate central: Cristian Romero
Advocate central: Nicolás Otamendi
Side left: Nicolás Tagliafico
Midfielder right: Rodrigo de Paul
Midfielder central: Alexis Mac Allister
Midfielder left: Enzo Fernandez
Extreme right:Lionel Messi
Forward center: Lautaro Martínez
Extreme left: Nicolás González
On the Peruvian team’s side, they have the difficult mission of recovering after the hard fall against Chile mainly from the game. Today, they would be left out of the next World Cup since they have only one point and are ninth, out of ten, in the standings. For this reason, Juan Reynoso plans to send this team to face the world champions:
Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese
Side right: Aldo Corzo
Advocate central: Carlos Zambrano
Advocate central: Luis Abram
Side left: Miguel Trauco
Midfielder right center: Pedro Aquino
Midfielder left center: Yoshimar Yotún
Extreme right: Luis Advíncula
Extreme left: Andy Polo
Half Point: Christofer Gonzales
Forward center: Paolo Guerrero
