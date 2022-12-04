The final rounds of the World Cup held in Qatar begin and the Brazilians, who have qualified as first in the group, will face the Asian team of South Korea in the round of 16 after they achieved the pass in the last sighs from what seemed to be his last game in the World Cup.
These will be the possible alignments for these round of 16.
BY- Alisson The Liverpool goalkeeper is indisputable and he won Ederson’s starting spot. He will be the one who defends the Brazilian goal.
LD-Militao It is possible that the Real Madrid center-back plays the role of right-back, it is not the first time we have seen him there.
DFC-Marquinhos One of the references and experienced that the team has. One who already knows what it is to play World Cups.
DFC- Thiago Silva He will probably play his last World Cup and will seek to be crowned with glory. One of the references of the team.
LI – Dani Alves. The title man. The position of left-back in the Brazilian team is going through a delicate moment and surely Tite will opt for Dani Alves to fill that position.
DCM- Casemiro One of the figures and that will seek to provide balance in a midfield of stars.
MCD- Paquetá His great contributions have made him be in this World Cup and earn a place in the starting eleven of the Brazilian team.
MD – Raphinha The one from FC Barcelona will be in charge of occupying that right wing in these round of 16 against South Korea.
MCO- Rodrygo Due to Neymar’s injury, the Real Madrid player will be in charge of performing the functions of attacking midfielder for the Brazilian team.
MI – Vinicius JR One of the figures of the team. It arrives at an excellent personal moment and it can be your Cup
DC-Richarlison He signed what is a serious candidate to be the World Cup goal against the Serbian team. He will be the starting striker for this match.
BY- Seung-Gyu Kim The one in charge of repelling the Brazilians’ goal attempts will be Seung-Gyu Kim.
LD- Moon-Hwan Kim On the right side will be Moon-Hwan Kim, the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors player
DFC- Kyung-Won Kwon Another experienced and it is the case of Kim, who with 32 years continues to be one of the most reliable options for his team. He currently lives in the Japanese league.
DFC- Yu-Min Cho Due to Young-Gwon Kim’s injury against Portugal, it will be Yu-Min Cho who will take his place at the back for this round of 16.
LI-Jin-Su Kim In the complex position of the left back, the options are reduced to Jin-Su, who is the one with the most options to play against the Brazilians.
MC – In-Beom Hwang In midfield will be the 26-year-old Olympiacos player. He will be part of the core area of the South Korean team.
MC- Woo-Young Jung Another of the players who is likely to start is Woo-Young Jung, a player in the Qatari league.
MC – Kang-In Lee Closing the midfield is one of the most talented players with the most projection in the squad, the Mallorca player Kang-In Lee.
ED – Jae-Sung Lee It is practically almost certain that the 30-year-old Mainz 05 player will be in charge of occupying that right wing.
DC- Gue Sung Cho The starting striker so far has been Gue-Sung Cho and he will surely repeat his role against Brazil in the round of 16
EI- Heung-Min Son Undoubtedly the best player on the squad and what’s more, one of the best Asian players in history and one of the great architects of his team reaching the round of 16.
This is how the Brazil lineup will look like: (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Alisson
defenses: Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves
Midfielders: Raphinha, Casemiro, Paqueta, Rodrygo, Vinicius
Forward: richarlison
This is how the South Korean lineup will look like: (4-3-3)
Goalie: Seung-gyu Kim
defenses: Moon-Hwan Kim, Kyung-Won Kwon, Yu-Min Cho
Midfielders: In-Beom Hwang, Woo-Young Jung, Kang-In Lee
strikers: Jae-Sung Lee, Gue-Sung Cho, Heung-Min Son
