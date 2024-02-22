Next Saturday, February 24, you will experience the excitement of Young Classic between America and Blue Crosson Matchday 8 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Aztec stadiumwhere those from Coapa hope to take advantage of the support of their people against those from La Noria.
The Coapa team has just saved the 2-2 draw against the Mazatlan in it Aztec stadium. Just as before Chivasthe Paraguayan Luis Amarilla he uncovered himself again with a double, however, the captain Henry Martin He saved his team by also scoring a double, showing that he returned in good shape after the injury that kept him away for a long time. Likewise, another good news is that the Chilean Diego Valdes He also added minutes, while the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres He already appeared in the squad watching the duel from the bench.
On the other hand, La Maquina Celeste continues to demonstrate that it is already capturing the Argentine coach's football idea in the best way. Martin Anselmisince they are still located at the top of the table by beating 2-3 to Lion in it Nou Camp Stadium thanks to the targets of Charly Rodriguez, Rodrigo Huescas and Uriel Antunawith which, they are second with 17 units, only below Pachuca. The big unknown was who was going to take the Colombian's place Willer Ditta in the center and the helmsman chose Carlos Salcedo above Rafael Guerrero.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Join the azulcrema community! (H3)
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
Then join our Telegram channel here.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – The goalkeeper has been a factor since Date 1 of the tournament, even thanks to his interventions they managed to be undefeated until J7.
Defense: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean did not find a better time to rant against La Maquina, the team that brought him to Mexican soccer, since he accused discrimination due to his religious beliefs. This will undoubtedly add extra flavor to the match.
Defense: Sebastián Cáceres – The Uruguayan could not be against Pachuca due to being ill, but once recovered he would undoubtedly start as a starter after staying on the bench against Mazatlán.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – Unfortunately, the defender had to make the mistake that cost the team the defeat. He already accepted the blame and now he hopes to get better. And although he stayed on the bench against the Cañoneros, it is possible that this was done so that he could reach a hundred against La Maquina.
Left back: Cristián Calderón – Despite having the veteran Luis Fuentes and Salvador ReyesEl Chicote won the position very quickly and it seems that that is not going to change.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – The only way for the two-time World Cup winner to leave the starting lineup is to be injured or suspended, since he is one of the immovable players for the coach.
Midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard is usually one of the key men in the operation and when he is next to Dos Santos he can concentrate more on offensive tasks.
Midfielder: Diego Valdés – It was thought that the Chilean could be out for more time, but during the week he played a few minutes against Mazatlán and would be ready to make a difference.
Far right: Julián Quiñones – It is almost certain that André Jardine He will seek to send his best pieces, so we would see the Colombian do his thing on the right side.
Left winger: Jonathan Rodríguez – Whether or not he goes to the MLS, the Uruguayan will be used for the games. Going up against his former team, where he became an idol, is an incentive to give your best.
Forward: Henry Martin – Another one who was out for a long time and against Pachuca was ruled out due to a sore throat, but he already started as a starter last Wednesday, returning with a double. It is clear that the azulcrema offense does not carry the same weight without his presence.
This is what América's possible alignment would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres, Kevin Álvarez, 'Chicote' Calderón
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Jonathan Rodríguez, Julián Quiñones, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Illián Hernández, Alejandro Zendejas, Javairo Dilrosun, Brian Rodríguez, Santiago Naveda, Ramón Juárez, Karel Campos, Miguel Vázquez
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier – The Colombian goalkeeper has given security to the sky blue goal, since just last semester they were among the teams with the most goals.
Defense: Gonzalo Piovi – Although in his first match he made a mistake that caused him to be attacked by the fans, the Argentine signing has improved a lot and little by little he is changing the boos to applause.
Defense: Carlos Salcedo – Thanks to the three-game suspension that the Colombian received Willer DittaThe Titan was selected above Rafael Guerrero, since this is how it was seen in the clash against León. Although the celestial fans are not happy with him, the helmsman opts for experience over youth.
Defense: Erik Lira – In the last two commitments, the strategist Martin Anselmi He has adapted him as a central defender, performing well. You will surely bet on the same formula.
Inside left: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine has already appeared enabled in that area on other occasions, such as in the match against La Fiera. His level has been good.
Midfielder: Charly Rodríguez – The reality is that he is still far from the level he once had, but knowing the conditions he has, one cannot do without his services from the beginning, apart from the goal he scored could lift his spirits.
Midfielder: Lorenzo Faravelli – The Argentine has been a starter in all of the team's matches so far and although he has no goals or assists, you can see how he pulls the strings in the midfield.
Inside right: Rodrigo Huescas – The youth player is going through a great present that has already put him on the radar of Europe, according to several media outlets. He has already earned his place with his good overflows and hand-to-hand confrontations. He achieved the same against León.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – Since he arrived at La Noria, El Brujo has been the undisputed starter without anyone being able to challenge him for his position. He comes from scoring a goal.
Left winger: Alexis Gutiérrez – In the same way as Huescas, the strategist is taking advantage of another of the youth team's promises and is not letting him down.
Forward: Ángel Sepúlveda – The coach was betting on playing with two forwards, but with the Uruguayan missing Gabriel Fernandeznow uses a single '9', which is normally El Cuate.
This is what Cruz Azul's possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Salcedo, Erik Lira
Midfielders: Carlos Rotondi, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Rodrigo Huescas
Forwards: Alexis Gutiérrez, Uriel Antuna, Ángel Sepúlveda
Substitutes: Andrés Gudiño, Rafael Guerrero, Camilo Cándido, Mateo Levy, Nacho Rivero, Amaury Morales, Carlos Vargas, Mauro Zaleta, Jorge García, Luis Iturbide, Cristián Jiménez, Bryan Gamboa
Join the azulcrema community! (H3)
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
Then join our Telegram channel here.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#starting #lineups #América #Cruz #Azul #Youth #Classic #C2024
Leave a Reply