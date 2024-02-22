See you in @Aztec stadium! 🦅 ⚔️ | America vs. Mazatlan

Online sale: https://t.co/tR3C4HvxVt

🏟️ All ticket offices starting at 4:00 p.m. WITH EVERYTHING! 💪 pic.twitter.com/yf4pJGggoR — Club América (@ClubAmerica) February 21, 2024

With a double, Bomba Henry Martin rescued the tie for Ave 🦅 América 2-2 Mazatlán 🐙 | Day 9 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/98zzOKR5v6 — Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) February 22, 2024

THE MACHINE WON! With goals from 'Charly' Rodríguez, Rodrigo Huescas and one more from Uriel Antuna, Cruz Azul defeats León and adds its sixth consecutive victory. SUPERLEADER! The actions: https://t.co/Ekxhx1qbQ7 pic.twitter.com/g2uGP9yrCe — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) February 22, 2024

Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?

The Creams take to the field! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/o1nUJhUOX7 — Club América (@ClubAmerica) February 22, 2024

Goalie: Luis Malagón

Defenses: Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres, Kevin Álvarez, 'Chicote' Calderón

Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés

Forwards: Jonathan Rodríguez, Julián Quiñones, Henry Martín

Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Illián Hernández, Alejandro Zendejas, Javairo Dilrosun, Brian Rodríguez, Santiago Naveda, Ramón Juárez, Karel Campos, Miguel Vázquez

Goalie: Kevin Mier

Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Salcedo, Erik Lira

Midfielders: Carlos Rotondi, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Rodrigo Huescas

Forwards: Alexis Gutiérrez, Uriel Antuna, Ángel Sepúlveda

Substitutes: Andrés Gudiño, Rafael Guerrero, Camilo Cándido, Mateo Levy, Nacho Rivero, Amaury Morales, Carlos Vargas, Mauro Zaleta, Jorge García, Luis Iturbide, Cristián Jiménez, Bryan Gamboa

Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?