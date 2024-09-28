Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will meet in midweek in a duel corresponding to the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. This duel looks to be an early final, since both squads are among the most powerful in all of American soccer and are clear candidates to win the title.
Below we tell you how both squads would turn out for this meeting that will be held on Wednesday, October 2 at Lower.com Field in Ohio.
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender: Despite the arrival of Óscar Ustari, Callender is a player trusted by Gerardo Martino and the undisputed starter of this team.
Right back: Ian Fray: The Jamaican soccer player has won the position over Marcelo Weigandt in the most recent rounds and could repeat the start against Columbus.
Central defense: Tomás Avilés: At 20 years old, the Argentine defender is the leader of the Las Garzas low team. This season he has played a total of 24 MLS games.
Center back: Noah Allen: The 20-year-old American soccer player is one of those elements who has received opportunities from ‘Tata’ and who has known how to take advantage of them. He is not an undisputed starter, but he gets minutes regularly.
Left back: Jordi Alba: The Spanish full-back is having a great campaign after a disappointing performance last year.
Right Middle: Julian Gressel: The German/American footballer is a true wild card for ‘Tata’. He plays the entire right wing and usually fulfills all the roles in which he is needed.
Central midfielder: Yannick Bright: The 23-year-old Italian footballer is another of the elements who have received several opportunities this season. He makes 19 appearances in MLS 2024.
Central midfielder: Federico Redondo: The Spanish/Argentine midfielder is one of the great gems that The Herons have. He missed the start of the tournament due to an injury, but has made 14 games, two assists and two goals.
Left Middle: Robert Taylor: The 29-year-old Finnish/English winger works as a catalyst and is also a good starting option. He has five goals and three assists in 25 games played this season.
Forward: Luis Suárez: The season of the Uruguayan veteran is unbelievable. At 37 years old, Suárez has been able to score 17 goals and provide six assists in 23 games.
Forward: Lionel Messi: The 37-year-old forward returned to action a few weeks ago after missing a good stretch of the season due to injury, are impressive: 14 goals and 10 assists in only 15 games played.
Goalkeeper: P. Schulte
Defense: S. Moreira, Y. Cheberko, M. Amundsen, M. Farsi, M. Arfsten
Medium: D. Nagbe, A. Mátan
Forward: D. Rossi, A. Jackson, C. Ramírez
