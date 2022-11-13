In modern football, it is very difficult to predict an eleven type, because each match is a world. That is why it is very difficult to try to predict which Luis Enrique’s starting eleven will be. Against Costa Rica he will have to cover some needs and against Germany others. Here I leave my possible eleven and why:
In goal there is no doubt. Unai Simón will be under sticks. He is the Asturian’s trusted goalkeeper and since Kepa has not entered the squad, there is no doubt that he will be the starter.
In the defensive line the first doubts appear. On the right side will be Dani Carvajal, and on the left it will depend a lot on the form of Jordi Alba and Gayá. A priori the owner is Jordi, but Luis Enrique trusts them equally. As central defenders, Laporte has his place secured, and between Eric García and Pau Torres, his companion will come out. Hugo Guillamón has very difficult to enter an eleven as a starter.
The center of the field seems to be clear. Seeing the statements made at the press conference by Luis Enrique, Busquets is a permanent fixture for him. He even wants me to play in the next World Cup. Accompanying him yes or yes will be Pedri and there will be a gap to distribute between the Gavi, Koke and Llorente. It all depends on the match. Carlos Soler does not have many options to enter the eleven and Rodri does not look like he is going to start much from the start, but he will have minutes in most games.
The front looks clear. If you had to bet on something today, the forward would be Sarabia, Morara and Ferrán. They are not very popular players, but they do exactly what Luis Enrique asks. Ansu and Nico are clearly revulsive players, (although it will be necessary to see their state of form, especially Ansu’s, who could scratch some ownership). Asensio a priori starts as a false 9 according to Luis Enrique. Dani Olmo could have options despite the fact that he has not been important in recent times for the coach and Yeremi Pino is almost impossible for him to play as a starter.
