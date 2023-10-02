This week the October double day of the Apertura 2023 Tournament will take place, of the Liga MX. It will be this Wednesday, October 4, when the Tigers receive the Toluca in it University Stadium for Matchday 11.
The U of Nuevo León comes from having come back 2-3 against Mazatlan in it Kraken Stadiumthanks to the many of Diego Lainezthe Argentinian Nico Ibanez and Ozziel Herrerawith which they rose to second place in the table with 20 points.
Against the Cañoneros, the coach Robert Dante Siboldi He greatly modified his starting eleven by placing several substitutes, who took advantage of the moment, for which he congratulated them, showing that he has a very competitive squad.
“We had to see the whole panorama to give young people participation, due to the suspension of (Jesus) Angle and it worked. Great job by everyone, those who had to wait and those who entered. Everyone wants to play, be there, and it’s not easy for us. Great work by the group, those who had to enter did a good job. It wasn’t easy, we looked for rotation to prevent any injuries because we have five games in 15 days. In addition, we came from two with high intensity, stress, there was physical and mental exhaustion. It was necessary to dose those who had more games, those who were coming back from injuries, not training regularly. Nico (Ibanez)who was coming off an injury, we gave him 60′, it was planned and (Sebastian) Cordova the same”explained the helmsman.
More news about Liga MX
In the case of the Red Devils, they were in charge of closing the curtains on Date 10 when facing Chivas in it Nemesio Diez Stadiumtaking a point after equalizing 1-1. Edgar ‘Gacelo’ López scored for the house in the 62nd minute, but Ricardo Marin He showed up for the visit five minutes later. With this, the choriceros are ninth with 13 units.
Already thinking about his next commitment, the coach Ignacio Ambriz expressed that the team has enough tools to compete against Tigersalso stated that they should not miss local points to continue aspiring to direct positions in League.
“Now we will have to go to Monterrey to play a great game and get the three points against a team that is also difficult like Tigres, which is going through a great moment, but I have said it several times, if you want to qualify at home you have to add in threes, we have not done it. If you want to win, you want to compete at the top, you can’t like that. I think we played a very good game. We were much superior to Chivas in all lines, tactically, strategically, but we cannot miss so many goals. It happened to us against America”he exclaimed.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán – Although Siboldi decided to make rotations, El Patón does not even enter into it because whatever the duel he has to be the starter.
Defense: Samir Caetano – The same thing happened with the Brazilian, as he is the key piece of the defense he must be maintained, since no one else has the same conditions.
Defense: Diego Reyes – Zancudo would remain alongside Caetano at the back, since being a strong offensive team, they cannot afford to place a substitute.
Right back: Javier Aquino – The Oaxacan had to rest against the Mazatlans, so he would return to the initial scheme as he was one of the most reliable of the Uruguayan strategist.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – The youth player Fernando Ordóñez He would return to the bench because El Stitch has already served his suspension and is needed on the left.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – Another one who does not rest is the Brazilian. Siboldi I could give him a rest, but he is the best recovery player on the squad.
Pivot: Guido Pizarro – The Argentine captain came on in relief in his last game, but now he would return to the starting lineup because his leadership and experience will be needed in the midfield.
Midfielder: Sebastián Córdova – After missing some matches due to injury, the national team is already in full shape to be the orchestrator.
Right winger: Luis Quiñones – He entered as a relief against the purple team. Already somewhat rested, the Colombian would return to the starting scheme to attack in his usual position.
Left winger: Diego Laínez – After his good game against the Sinaloans, it would be illogical for Factor to be left out. Of course, he could be switched from the right to the left.
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac – The scorer also started on the bench so as not to risk it, coming on with half an hour left. Against Toluca it will really be necessary to have him from the start.
This is what the Tigres lineup would look like against Toluca (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Diego Laínez, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Fernando Ordóñez, Jesús Garza, Juan Vigón, Nico Ibáñez, Raymundo Fulgencio, Marcelo Flores, Ozziel Herrera, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Fierro, Carlos Rodríguez, Vladimir Loroña
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#starting #lineup #Tigres #Toluca #Matchday #Apertura