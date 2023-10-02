Against the Cañoneros, the coach Robert Dante Siboldi He greatly modified his starting eleven by placing several substitutes, who took advantage of the moment, for which he congratulated them, showing that he has a very competitive squad.

“We had to see the whole panorama to give young people participation, due to the suspension of (Jesus) Angle and it worked. Great job by everyone, those who had to wait and those who entered. Everyone wants to play, be there, and it’s not easy for us. Great work by the group, those who had to enter did a good job. It wasn’t easy, we looked for rotation to prevent any injuries because we have five games in 15 days. In addition, we came from two with high intensity, stress, there was physical and mental exhaustion. It was necessary to dose those who had more games, those who were coming back from injuries, not training regularly. Nico (Ibanez)who was coming off an injury, we gave him 60′, it was planned and (Sebastian) Cordova the same”explained the helmsman.

Robert Dante Siboldi, satisfied with the work of Tigres after winning against Mazatlán🐯 ➡ https://t.co/SaUQzr4LcW pic.twitter.com/xUuI17VOgS — Multimedios Deportes (@mmdeportesmx) October 1, 2023

Already thinking about his next commitment, the coach Ignacio Ambriz expressed that the team has enough tools to compete against Tigersalso stated that they should not miss local points to continue aspiring to direct positions in League.

“Now we will have to go to Monterrey to play a great game and get the three points against a team that is also difficult like Tigres, which is going through a great moment, but I have said it several times, if you want to qualify at home you have to add in threes, we have not done it. If you want to win, you want to compete at the top, you can’t like that. I think we played a very good game. We were much superior to Chivas in all lines, tactically, strategically, but we cannot miss so many goals. It happened to us against America”he exclaimed.

Ignacio Ambriz was frustrated after the tie between Toluca and Chivashttps://t.co/44SWK6LQIK pic.twitter.com/EkrBdCiWey — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) October 2, 2023