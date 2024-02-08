This Saturday, February 10, Tigers visit to Santos Laguna in it TSM Corona Stadium for Matchday 6 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere he hopes to maintain his undefeated path.
After the La Laguna club's hesitant start to the competition, some media outlets claim that a replacement for the Uruguayan coach is already being sought. Pablo Repetto. Now, the information provided by the journalist David Dela Garzathe Uruguayan's situation is increasingly complicated by having a broken locker room, which is why the board has already given him an ultimatum, it is even said that the only way to continue with his project is to beat Tigers. Since his arrival to the team, Repetto It has a 36.6 percent effectiveness, which does not generate any confidence in this regard, since the board is aware of these numbers and the discontent of the fans.
On the other hand, the Torreón squad will not have the Colombian striker Harold Preciado due to a muscle injury in his left leg, while the Argentine defender Bruno Amione could debut.
The U of Nuevo León comes from rescuing the 1-1 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the sixteenths of Ida of the Concachampionsall thanks to a splendid goal from the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac from the free kick.
The Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He pointed out that he felt relieved with Bomboro's goal, since they did not deserve to lose, and also detailed what he envisions for the return in the Volcanowhile the Argentine Juan Brunetta He was upset with the tie, since they wanted to win, but he was positive because when they close at home they will go out to win by taking advantage of the away goal obtained.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán – After missing the first League matches due to suspension, the Argentine goalkeeper will seek to play most of the games.
Defense: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian has emerged as a pillar of the lower half due to his physical corpulence and good aerial game. It's rare for him to make any mistakes.
Defense: Jesús Angulo – Time does not pass in vain, so the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro He could receive a rest thinking about the return of the Concachampions, so El Stitch would be in the line of three center backs.
Defense: Juan Purata – The defender who returned from the MLS entered the Concachampions as a change, however, it could be his turn to start instead of Diego Reyeswho would be saved for the return.
Right back: Jesús Garza – For the Liga MX, the helmsman seems to have already married the line of five, so the youth player would continue to appear.
Left back: Diego Laínez – Factor was also a replacement against Caps, but as has happened in recent league games, he could be used as a winger until he gets used to it.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – Despite having appeared in the Concachampions starting team, the Brazilian is an indispensable part of the scheme because no one has his recovery or his precision to pass the ball.
Pivot: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan saw some minutes against the Caps, but on this occasion he could even play the 90 minutes accompanying the Brazilian in containment and at the same time being somewhat free to go on the attack.
Midfielder: Juan Brunetta – As a star signing, even more is still expected from the Argentine, who joined Concachampions as a replacement. He would be the one thinking to hurt the rival.
Midfielder: Sebastián Córdova – Behind the '9' would be the national team, who continues to have a great moment because they have great vision of the field, overflow and are not fighting for the goal.
Forward: Nico Ibáñez – André-Pierre Gignac He would remain on the bench for the start, so the Argentine striker would be the weapon to pierce the networks of the La Laguna team.
This is what Tigres' possible starting lineup would look like (5-4-1):
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Garza, Diego Laínez
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Nando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova, Juan Brunetta
Forward: Nico Ibáñez
Substitutes: Juan Vigón, Guido Pizarro, Luis Quiñones, Ozziel Herrera, Sebastián Fierro, Fernando Ordóñez, Felipe Rodríguez, Marcelo Flores, Eduardo Tercero, Eugenio Pizzuto, André-Pierre Gignac
