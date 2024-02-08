🚨#SantosLaguna🚨

Sadly these are the numbers of #PabloRepetto with @ClubSantos .

Of 30 games directed.

9 are victories.

6 are ties.

15 are defeats.

Already with 9 months in charge of @ClubSantos.

🚨It is said that his ultimatum is before @TigresOficial.🚨

February 5, 2024