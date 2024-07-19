Last Wednesday, July 17, 2024, on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitarios stadium, the UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Eagles of Americafor the match corresponding to matchday three of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The match had the incentive of a sort of paternity of the blue-creams over the felines, who had already added thirteen matches without being able to beat them. And from what was shown at the start of the match, everything seemed to indicate that things would remain the same, because in the first twenty-five minutes, America was the one who was pulling the strings of the match.
However, both at the end of the first half and throughout the second half, Veljko Paunovic’s team turned the situation around, and ended up winning 1-0, with a goal from Marcelo Flores, already in the death throes of the match.
Now, the Tigres de la UANL are already thinking about the duel next Saturday, July 20, 2024, when they visit Santos Laguna in the match corresponding to matchday four of the Apertura 2024 tournament, before all the Liga MX teams take a break and get fully into the Leagues CUP.
The last time Saints Laguna faced the Tigres de la UANL, it was on February 10, 2024, in the match corresponding to the sixth day of the 2024 Clausura tournament. On that occasion, Tigres beat the team from Laguna 3-0, with a double from former Santos player: Juan Brunetta.
Goalie: Carlos Felipe Rodriguez
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes and Jesus Garza
Holding midfielders: Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriaran
Attacking midfielders: Marcelo Flores, Sebastian Cordova and Ozziel Herrera
Forward: Nicolas Ibanez
