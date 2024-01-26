See you on Sunday, Roosters! 🐓 Your support is essential for us. 🎟️ Tickets available at stadium ticket offices, Eticket outlets and online at: https://t.co/pDeQQZTd2s#HeartandEndurance pic.twitter.com/LpGzNadAOv — Gallos Blancos 🐓 (@Club_Queretaro) January 26, 2024

“We are happy with the point we got. In the first half it was moderately a game where we were well behind, defensively the goal fell in the only mistake we had. For us it is a good point because of everything it means to come to play in Monterrey against a great team,” declared the helmsman.

Regarding the clashes ahead, El Tanque commented: “We had a brilliant start (schedule) and we have to add, after Cruz Azul surely come the rivals with whom we compete”.

“We played much better than the other day, but we also had another opponent, different circumstances. For a large part of the game we had control of the game, the ball, possession, we looked from one side and the other, long, short, triangular passes. The “The pressure that was put on San Luis was very aggressive, we managed to take the ball away from them, the connections they were trying to make, we stole I don't know how many balls in their court, their area. We came with determination in the pressure and it worked for us.”commented the Uruguayan helmsman Robert Dante Siboldi.

“We plan for the short, immediate and long term. We don't think about who is going to line up, but we are putting together the logistics. We have to go to Vancouver, it will be a good chance to demonstrate and start our competition in search of the title, which is what we want to be able to be in the Club World Cup.”added the strategist.

