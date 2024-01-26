The following Sunday, January 28, Tigers visit to Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Gallos Blancos have had a complicated schedule at the start of C2024, however, despite arriving as a victim against the Toluca, America and Stripedhas been able to get units, a reason that makes the Argentine coach happy Mauro Gerk.
“We are happy with the point we got. In the first half it was moderately a game where we were well behind, defensively the goal fell in the only mistake we had. For us it is a good point because of everything it means to come to play in Monterrey against a great team,” declared the helmsman.
Regarding the clashes ahead, El Tanque commented: “We had a brilliant start (schedule) and we have to add, after Cruz Azul surely come the rivals with whom we compete”.
Despite losing in their last match, the U managed to come back because they took advantage of the scoring opportunities they generated, after the Potosinos decided to back down, causing the royal team to grow.
“We played much better than the other day, but we also had another opponent, different circumstances. For a large part of the game we had control of the game, the ball, possession, we looked from one side and the other, long, short, triangular passes. The “The pressure that was put on San Luis was very aggressive, we managed to take the ball away from them, the connections they were trying to make, we stole I don't know how many balls in their court, their area. We came with determination in the pressure and it worked for us.”commented the Uruguayan helmsman Robert Dante Siboldi.
“We plan for the short, immediate and long term. We don't think about who is going to line up, but we are putting together the logistics. We have to go to Vancouver, it will be a good chance to demonstrate and start our competition in search of the title, which is what we want to be able to be in the Club World Cup.”added the strategist.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán – Finally the Argentine would return to activity instead of Felipe Rodríguez after serving his three-game suspension for the red card seen in the A2023 grand final against América.
Defense: Samir Caetano – Due to a technical decision, the Brazilian was left out of the previous match, but on this occasion he could return to appear as the pillar of the defensive defense instead of Diego Reyes.
Defense: Guido Pizarro – With the new pieces incorporated, since last semester the Argentine captain began to develop in the lower part, doing a good job.
Defense: Jesús Angulo – Lineup that wins repeat. It is a classic. Although with the incorporation of Nahuel and Guido it no longer applies, perhaps the unemployed will be repeated, with Dante Siboldi betting again on a line of 5 with El Stitch in the center.
Left back: Diego Laínez – Siboldi opted to place Factor on the left wing, where he could not shine as expected, however, he does not want to lose his talent so he would have one more revenge.
Right back: Jesús Garza – With the output of Vladimir Loroña and the injury of Javier Aquinothe youth player will be in charge of the right wing, just as he did previously in other games and last date.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – There is no doubt that the Brazilian is immovable due to the great distance he has on the field, added to his great quality to deliver the ball correctly.
Midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan had to be left out of the starting lineup against San Luis, so now he would return instead of Juan Vigonsince they will possibly opt for a more offensive system.
Midfielder: Juan Brunetta – The bombshell signing of the championship has already begun to take root because against the Potosinos he won with a goal. Having the spotlight on him for being the figure of the last tournament, he must weigh in every duel.
Forward: Sebastián Córdova – The attacker is going through a good moment, since he has scored in each of the three games he has won. It is difficult to believe that Siboldi will do without his services.
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac – Unfortunately, prior to the clash against San Luis, the Frenchman was dropped due to a stomach problem, however, it is certain that this episode will not be repeated and he will replace the Argentine Nico Ibanez.
This is what Tigres' starting lineup would look like (5-3-2):
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Jesús Angulo, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Garza, Diego Laínez
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Sebastián Córdova, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Felipe Rodríguez, Diego Reyes, Eduardo Tercero, Juan Vigón, Nico Ibáñez, Fernando Ordóñez, Marcelo Flores, Eugenio Pizzuto, Luis Quiñones, Ozziel Herrera, Sebastián Fierro
