The Tigres UANL and Club Puebla will face each other this Friday, March 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium where they hope to continue climbing positions in the general classification of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
The group commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi They have registered 12 games in the current tournament, the result of six wins, three draws and three losses, which places them in sixth place in the standings with 21 points.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the camoteros who have been the worst team in the tournament with only five points out of a possible 36.
Q: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez – The second goalkeeper of the felines will have to play the next games, after Nahuel Guzman He injured his knee a couple of weeks ago, so he will miss practically the entire tournament.
LH: Javier Aquino – The experienced right back has already returned after recovering from his injury, so he once again took his starting position.
DFC: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and reference of the feline midfield cannot be missing, however, he is also required in the central defense and it is precisely the role he is currently assuming.
DFC: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian is an inevitable starter for the coaching staff in the central defense.
LI: Jesús Angulo – He is the absolute owner of the left wing, his quality and youth give him a great advantage in the team.
MC: Fernando Gorriarán – The attacking midfielder is one of the best in his position and with the cats he is a key piece in the offensive contribution.
MC: Rafael Carioca – Under the orders of Siboldithe Brazilian has once again been that inevitable piece that contributes to the midfield and, therefore, is a regular starter.
MD: Luis Quiñones – The Colombian is playing more again and has been performing well.
MCO: Juan Brunetta – The Argentine is at a tremendous level and is definitely on fire with the cats, so he can be dispensed with.
MI: Marcelo Flores – The Mexican comes from participating with the U-23 in the FIFA Date and has also begun to receive more activity in the first team, giving competition to Diego Lainez.
DC: André-Pierre Gignac – As long as he remains active in the club, there is no doubt that, if he is 100 percent, the veteran French attacker and the institution's top scorer should be at the start.
