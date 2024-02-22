The Tigres UANL lost their undefeated record last weekend on Matchday 7 during their visit to Mexico City when they faced the Cruz Azul Football Club and fell 1-0, so this Saturday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m. hours at the Universitario Stadium they hope to be able to return to the path of victory when they face Atlas FC on Matchday 8.
The group commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi They have seven games in the current tournament, the result of four wins, two draws and one loss, which places them in sixth place in the standings with 14 points.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the rojinegros who have not had the best start to the tournament.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
More news about Liga MX
Q: Nahuel Guzmán – The Argentine goalkeeper is a must-have in the starting eleven, after not starting in the first few days due to his suspension matches, he has once again picked up the rhythm of the game.
LH: Jesús Garza – The youthful defender continues to occupy the position of Javier Aquino who is still recovering from his injury, although the experienced player has already returned to training, so you could see him return either on the bench or directly as a starter depending on the decision of the coaching staff.
DFC: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and reference of the feline midfield cannot be missing, however, he is also required in the central defense and it is precisely the role he is currently assuming. The player was absent in recent games due to an injury, but would be returning to the starting lineup.
DFC: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian is an inevitable starter for the coaching staff in the central defense.
LI: Jesús Angulo – He is the absolute owner of the left wing, his quality and youth give him a great advantage in the team.
MC: Rafael Carioca – Under the orders of Siboldi, the Brazilian has once again been that indispensable piece that contributes to the midfield and, therefore, is a regular starter.
MC: Fernando Gorriarán – The attacking midfielder is one of the best in his position and with the cats he is a key piece in the offensive contribution.
MD: Sebastián Córdova – The player could start as a right midfielder for this game, otherwise he could be Ozziel Herrera whoever is.
MCO: Juan Brunetta – The Argentine is at a tremendous level and is definitely on fire with the cats, so he can be dispensed with.
MI: Diego Lainez – The skilled and youthful has earned the coach's trust and in this case on the wing he seeks to have speed, so Lainez would continue with his position.
DC: André-Pierre Gignac – As long as he remains active in the club, there is no doubt that, if he is 100 percent, the veteran French attacker and the institution's top scorer should be at the start. The player has regained his rhythm and has already registered four consecutive games as a starter.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#starting #lineup #Tigres #UANL #Atlas #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply