Little by little the months go by and the Euro Cup is getting closer. Although there is still time and all the competitions must finish this season, the truth is that uncertainty about the lineup that the Spanish National Team could have for this tournament is beginning to weigh on the fans' heads. Thus, we put ourselves in the shoes of the Spanish coach, Luis de la Fuente, to determine the starting eleven that the Riojan coach could have on the green in this very important tournament.
It is important to take into account the casualties that the national team has right now, as is the case of Gavi, who under normal conditions would be a starter on this team, as well as those that may occur between now and this long-awaited event.
He is Luis de la Fuente's trusted goalkeeper, and the one who has defended the Spanish goal in recent tournaments. With good footwork and good reflexes between the sticks, the Basque goalkeeper should be the starter in the next Euro Cup.
The Real Madrid full-back is having a great season. And at 32 years old he is in better shape than ever, and his contribution will surely be key to the interests of the national team in this tournament.
The center back of French origin is one of the regulars for the Spanish coach. He shows great security at the back, and with good ball delivery, in addition to contributing to the team's offensive game, so he should undoubtedly be a starter in this championship.
If the injuries respect him, the other central defender should be the FC Barcelona player. His great ball delivery would be key to the team's game, with a great ability to filter passes and make changes in the game, which is why he brings great dynamism to the team.
After the departure of Jordi Alba, the Valencia full-back should be the undisputed one in this position. With a great ability to join the attack and good defensive rigor, this position has always been very important in the development of the Spanish team's game.
The cornerstone of this team. The player through whom all the balls pass and maintains balance on the field. His contribution is fundamental, and he is undoubtedly called to be one of the leaders and captains of the national team in the coming years.
One of Luis de la Fuente's trusted men. The Real Sociedad player contributes a lot to the team, and if he is at his highest level, he should be indisputable in the starting eleven ahead of this important tournament.
The last piece of this great midfield that would make up the Spanish National Team. The player who provides that touch of different quality and the pause that the team sometimes needs. If his injuries are respected and he reaches his highest level, he will be essential in the Euro Cup.
The Athletic Club winger would contribute something different to the games. His great speed and his overflow are essential in games in which the rival closes behind you, as usually happens with the national team, and he is in very good shape.
Another of the Rioja coach's trusted men. A starter in the lower categories, he has also made a place for himself in the senior team, and if everything goes well he should be part of this starting eleven for the Euro Cup.
One of the top scorers in LaLiga. The Spanish striker is having a great season, and is a fixture in Luis de la Fuente's schemes, so, if nothing changes, he will be in the game for this important tournament.
Goalie: Unai Simon
Defenses: Carvajal, Le Normand, Íñigo Martínez, Gayá
Midfielders: Rodri, Mikel Merino, Pedri
Fronts: Nico Williams, Morata, Dani Olmo
