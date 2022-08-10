What a match awaits us between the stars of Liga MX and Major League Soccer. Everything is ready for the match and the MLS would already have its starting eleven to face the match.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In the whole of the country of stars and stripes there are men of the stature of Javier Hernandez Y Carlos candle, which will be among the elements that turn on the greatest number of reflectors. In this regard, “Chicharito” mentioned that he will show that Liga MX is not superior to the American one.
“People think we’re here to have fun, but no, we’re here to do our job. I want to break the narrative that Liga MX is far superior to MLS.” I will try to win, we are all excited and it is very good for both leagues to improve,” explained Hernández Balcázar.
On the other hand, the attacker Carlos Vela also spoke about it. The ‘Hyena’ mentioned that this type of meeting helps them to improve MLS year after year.
“I think this is going to make this league grow more and more, every year it goes better, I think that having this type of games against the Mexican league is always good, because you learn good and bad things what not to do and what to do from others. leagues and that makes them gain in experience and that they can improve in things that are still growing and that is why the league is the way it is,” he shared for ESPN.
Regarding the line-up, the strategist has full confidence in Kai Wagner, Raúl Ruidíaz and Julián Araújo, elements that saw action in the first edition of the all-star game.
The starting goalkeeper for this commitment would be andre blake. The Philadelphia Union goalkeeper would be the one chosen by the coach to defend the three posts in the MLS.
On the side to the right it would appear Julian Araujo. The Mexican has done things well and is one of the highlights of the LA Glaaxy.
Kai Wagner he is one of those interesting players who can play as a full-back or as a centre-back. It is expected that for this match the helmsman will send him as central.
Football player Aaron Long he would appear in the starting eleven to face the stars of Liga MX. The defender has proven to be a defensive ‘wall’ and will seek to deprive the rival forwards of all opportunities.
in the left lane Diego Palacios It would be the coach’s choice to appear as a starter. He has speed and knows how to send dangerous crosses into the area.
One of the players to watch is Luciano Acosta. The FC Cincinnati player is one of the main stars of the American team and he wants to shine in this game.
Another of the figures that the Stars and Stripes team will win is Carlos Gil. The New England Revolution midfielder has a refined technique and a good mid-distance ball hit.
With 31 years of age, Ilie Sanchez will seek to contribute that experience of which he is a creditor to add his grain of sand in the game. The Spaniard has talent and every week he shows it with LAFC.
Already in the upper part of the field, the American team will be able to show off their Mexican striker Carlos candle. The ‘Bombardier’ will be looking to deal damage with his mid-range shot and precise passing.
Another Mexican on the list, now it’s the battering ram’s turn Javier Hernandez. The ‘Chicharito’ already made it clear in an interview that he will seek to generate danger to achieve victory.
An old acquaintance of the Mexican fans is back in this type of commitment to show his talent. A Peruvian man Raul Ruidíaz He is one of the most outstanding players and will seek to show his developed goalscoring nose.
You can enjoy the match at 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time), and at 5:30 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:30 p.m. (Eastern US time), through the signal of ESPN and Star+.
#starting #lineup #MLS #allstar #team #face #Liga #Star
Leave a Reply