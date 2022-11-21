The moment of truth has come. Mexico and Poland will face each other this Tuesday, November 22, in Group C activity of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. After weeks of much pressure and criticism, the tricolor squad, led by Gerardo Martino, will debut in the World Cup. The Argentine strategist comes from reaping a victory against Iraq and a defeat against Sweden in his last two friendly matches.
‘Tata’ Martino has been harshly criticized by a wide sector of the fans and the press for making the decision to bring Raúl Jiménez, who is recovering from an injury and had not played an official match in more than 70 days. In addition, leaving young elements like Santiago Giménez, Diego Lainez and Erick Sánchez out of the final call-up has not been to the taste of the Tri fans either.
It seems that Martino has already defined what will be the starting lineup against Poland in the first match of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup. The Argentine coach experimented with various players throughout the week and at some point the possibility that Edson Álvarez was not in the starting lineup was considered.
However, it seems that this will be the starting lineup for the Tri against Poland:
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa – The legendary Mexican goalkeeper is in his fifth World Cup and will play his third tournament. The Club América goalkeeper thrives on these stages and will be a key player in this tough duel.
Right back: Jorge Sanchez – The Ajax defender has not yet been able to establish himself in European football. Sánchez stands out for his physical capacity and for joining the attack with ease, he still has to improve on the mark. He will have a litmus test against Poland.
Right center: César Montes – ‘El Cachorro’ is a defender that ‘Tata’ Martino can trust. He will have to be very attentive to what Lewandowski does and especially focused on the set piece.
Left center: Hector Moreno – Despite not being at his best level, Moreno is one of the immovable for Martino. For ‘Tata’, the Monterrey player is the great leader of the defense. In friendlies he hasn’t looked particularly good.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – The Rayados defender is one of the most questioned players of the Tri. The emergence of the basic forces of Pumas is fixed for the ‘Tata’, although he has been two years far from the level that he once showed.
Central midfielder: Edson Alvarez – During the week, surprisingly, Martino rehearsed without the containment of Ajax. Apparently, ‘Tata’ reconsidered and will send Edson as the starter in the most important duel for El Tri in the World Cup.
Right Midfield: Hector Herrera – The Houston Dynamo midfielder is one of the most talented players the Tri has, but also one of the most in poor shape. He practically did not play in the MLS due to injury and his level of play is low.
Left midfielder: Luis Chávez – The footballer from Pachuca has been one of the great figures of Liga MX in the last year and a half. In the friendlies he was seen in great shape and plugged in. He aims to be one of the keys against Poland.
Right winger: Hirving Lozano – ‘Chucky’ is the player in the best shape of all those who make up the Tri squad. Lozano is flying at Napoli and will seek to match that level in the Mexican National Team.
Left winger: Alexis Vega – The Chivas de Guadalajara player is one of the most promising and hopeful elements of this Mexican National Team. He must be more constant, but his presence is noticeable on the pitch.
Forward: Henry Martin – The Yucatecan striker would be chosen by ‘Tata’ to play as nine against Poland. Martín had a very outstanding semester with América and would have won the place over Rogelio Funes Mori.
The Mexican National Team would go out to face this important duel against Poland with the base formation that Gerardo Martino has used throughout his entire process: 4-3-3. The line of four will be made up of Sánchez, Montes, Moreno and Gallardo, Álvarez will play as containment, Herrera and Chávez will be the insiders, while Lozano and Vega will play on the wingers. Henry Martín will be the ninth.
