Jamaica is the next rival of the national team, which will play local in the Aztec stadium for next Sunday March 26. Added to this, the Aztec team will have the full team unlike the first match, remembering that several stayed in Mexico to continue training at the CAR. That is, the heavyweights of the team could see action as Hirving Lozano, Edson Alvarez, Guillermo Ochoa, Cesar Montes, Raul Jimenezamong others.

“It depends on the rival, what they propose to us, I want to convey to the players that there are many ways to resolve the match, there are many tools, we have to work on all of them, when we have all the tools we will be more complete, for that we need time”shared.

Already about the next commitment against the Jamaicans, the strategist communicated: “I speak from here to the front, from here to the back, you will know. Today they are athletes who make good decisions and good technique, Mexican players have to be at their highest athletic level. To compete with them we need good tactics and technique, I think that in the Mexican and with tactics, technique and mentality, we will have an important team”.

