The possible starting lineup of the Liga MX star team to face the MLS in the All Star

On Wednesday will be disputed the game of stars among the main figures of Mexican soccer and Major League Soccer. This is the second time in a row that the match has been held and those from Aztec football will seek revenge, since in the first edition they fell 3-2 from penalties after drawing 1-1 in regular time.
Coach Diego Coca He would be making use of the elements that militate in the Atlas Foxes and that he already knows after being two-time champions in the contest. Men like Camilo Vargas, Aldo Rocha and Luis Quiñones, would be essential to start in the eleven of the Argentine helmsman.
The Colombian goalkeeper of the Atlas Foxes spoke in an interview, where he stressed that the rivalry of this type of match stays on the pitch, also highlighting next weekend’s game in the Clásico Tapatío.
‘It’s a nice opportunity to show that the rivalry stays on the pitch. Today we are in the Liga MX All Star and this weekend in the Clásico Tapatío. The rivalry stays on the pitch,” the goalkeeper pointed out.
On the other hand, through a statement the MX League reported that four players who were contemplated for the commitment caused drop, specific case that of Matheus Doria, Diego Barbosa, Jordan Carrillo and André-Pierre GIgnac. The first two are injured; Carrillo left Santos Laguna to serve in Europe, while the Frenchman resigned for personal reasons.
Under the three sticks would appear the goalkeeper of the Atlas Foxes Camilo Vargas. The goalkeeper was one of the main responsible for the two-time championship and would be the one chosen by Cocca.
On the right side I would be appearing Kevin Alvarez. The Tuzos del Pachuca winger is one of the best in his position, and now he wants to be one of the pillars for this game.
One of the central defenders who would jump onto the field would be Jesus Angle. The ‘Stich’ continues to work at full speed for tomorrow to get revenge against the opponents.
The second central would be Hugo Nervo. The stronghold is one of Cocca’s trusted men, so he would start for Wednesday night’s game.
Another element of the Atlas to the list, now it’s the left side’s turn Louis Reyes. The ‘Bone’ did things well in obtaining the two-time red and black championship and has earned his place in the eleven against the MLS.
Already in the middle sector of the field, Aldo Rocha He would be one of the undisputed starters, and not only that, but he could also wear the captain’s badge.
One of the footballers who is going through a good footballing moment is Alvaro Fidalgo. The Americanist will be one of those who adorns the possible eleven of the strategist Diego Cocca.
the mexican sprinter Uriel Antuna would be appearing as extreme. The element of Cruz Azul has had a good year and is one of the most outstanding of the capital team.
the attacker Alexis Vega He would play as a winger to accompany Uriel Antuna on the one hand. The striker is not living his best moment with Chivas, however, he earned his place for what he did in the previous semester.
Up front I’d be showing up Julian Quinones. What to say about the footballer? Without a doubt, today one of the best attackers that Liga MX has.
What a moment the striker is living German Berterame. The Rayados de Monterrey player came to the club as one of the ‘big fish’, and now he will look for the goal in the all-star game.
You can enjoy the game at 7:30 p.m. (CdMx) and you can enjoy it through the ESPN and Star + signal.
