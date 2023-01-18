Real Madrid is going through a big bump. They lost in LaLiga against Villarreal, (the rival they will face tomorrow) and lost overwhelmingly in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against FC Barcelona. Ancelotti’s men have the obligation to save the ”match point” by staying out of the Cup and losing two titles in one week would be very heavy news in the white fiefdom.
BY: COURTOIS – He is without a doubt the best player on the squad right now. And when your best player is the goalkeeper, it’s because things aren’t going well. Save Madrid at least twice per game.
RH: NACHO – Neither Lucas nor Carvajal are available, so it will be Nacho’s turn. It was speculated that Vinicius Tobías could move up from Castilla, but if Nacho doesn’t, Rudiger will.
DFC: MILITARY– He is one of the few who is maintaining the level in this stretch of the season in which Real Madrid is having water. Every day he stands up for the team. He is one of the few who is not noticing the post World Cup downturn.
CB: RUDIGER – The club placed a lot of trust in him, but he is not returning it. He is a player who shows at the seams when he plays in a two center back defence. Ancelotti fails to find the key.
LI: FERLAND MENDY– It has been highly criticized. He is not physically well and with the ball at his feet he is making very rude mistakes. Madrid is already looking in the market for a new player for the left back.
CDM: CAMAVINGA– You may have another chance against Villarreal as a starter, but your bullets are starting to run out. He was changed at halftime against Valencia and against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. He is not measuring up.
LVM: MODRIC – He is physically bent. Either he or Valverde will stay on the bench. Neither of them has returned as they should after the World Cup. They are part of the engine of the team.
MVD: KROOS – He must play in his position. Ancelotti cannot fry him when the team leaves the ball because the midfield is very unbalanced. Camavinga should try there to find out once and for all if it is valid or not.
IE: VINÍCIUS JUNIOR – The Vini of past seasons has returned. The Vini who tries but nothing comes out. His situation is starting to worry him, he is losing focus. More involved in controversies and provocations than in playing football.
ED: RODRYGO– Deserves ownership. He is always the man that Ancelotti leaves on the bench when there are doubts, and despite the fact that his last games have not been good, he has been one of the most in tune to have returned from the World Cup.
DC: BENZEMA– Yes but no. He is not quite the Karim of the Ballon d’Or. After receiving the award, his level has gone downhill. His quality is intact, but his performance has dropped a lot and Madrid notices it.
Goalie: Courtois
defenses: Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy
Midfielders: Modric, Camavinga, Kroos
strikers: Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius
#starting #lineup #Real #Madrid #face #Villarreal #Copa #del #Rey
Leave a Reply