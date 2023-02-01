After the dismissal of Gattuso, Valencia will travel to the Santiago Bernabéu in search of the three points. They are currently one point from relegation. While Real Madrid cannot afford another league puncture, Barcelona is already eight points away. Here we leave you the possible eleven of Ancelotti:
BY: COURTOIS – He is being the most important footballer in the squad along with Militao and Ceballos. He is going to start the rest of the season.
RH: NACHO – Carvajal is back from his injury, but Nacho aims to start again. He is a player who always delivers, who always helps the team, but as a winger he lacks, he barely has depth.
DFC: MILITARY: He is a leader in the field. His current level is at the level of the best central defenders in the world. Each of his matches is an exhibition. Central to mark an era.
CB: RUDIGER – Alaba is ready to return to eleven, but making him the starter would already be hasty after the injury. Little by little the German is picking up pace.
LI: CAMAVINGA– Ferland Mendy will be off the pitch for at least two months, so he will have to occupy this position for more than one day. In his latest performances he has lived up to it.
CDM: TCHOUAMÉNI– He arrives after having been injured in the match, but the needs of the squad make Ancelotti think about starting him on his return. He has been training with the team for several days now.
LVM: FEDE VALVERDE– Despite not being fine, there is no one better than him to play in his position. If he plays as 8 he shines much more than if he plays close to the wing.
MVD: CEBALLOS– He is currently one of the fittest players at Real Madrid. It is impossible to leave him on the bench after his latest performances. He is being the engine of the team. He was substituted against Real and Madrid fell.
IE: JUNIOR VINICIUS – He is the warrior of the Santiago Bernabéu. He tries again and again, although not always with the same success. Against Real Sociedad he was able to make the difference in front of goal, but he was not fine.
ED: RODRYGO– It’s here to play. Ancelotti cannot afford to leave a player with these characteristics on the bench. Rodrygo Goes is a unique player in the world, with an elite ability to play in reduced spaces.
DC: BENZEMA– The French forward is not quite the same as last season, but Real Madrid have no other alternatives. He shows a lack of rhythm, imprecise, without confidence. He is light years away from the best Benzema.
Goalie: Courtois
defenses: Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga
Midfielders: Valverde, Tchouaméni, Ceballos
strikers: Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius
