We have the first Clásico of the year, and there will be a title at stake. The Super Cup final is a great opportunity for Real Madrid to measure themselves after some bad results that keep them from leading the league in LaLiga, and in addition to beating Barça, they will match the number of these titles.
The Whites have practically all the players available for the game with the exception of Lucas Vázquez who was injured against Valencia CF, but even so the players are not in their best form. We are going with the most likely starting eleven that Ancelotti could align.
BY: COURTOIS – He saved the team in the Super Cup semifinal with great saves in the 120 minutes and in the penalty shootout, he is one of the pillars of the squad.
RH: CARVAJAL – Lucas Vázquez’s injury leaves no other alternative to Ancelotti, despite the fact that the man from Madrid is not at his best.
DFC: MILITARY– He is one of the few who is maintaining the level in this stretch of the season in which Real Madrid is having water. Despite the ball he suffered in the semifinal and prevented him from finishing the game, he has already trained with his teammates and is aiming for eleven.
CB: RUDIGER – Alaba’s injury leaves no other option for the defense, but the German is failing a lot in some plays and against Barça he cannot afford it.
LI: FERLAND MENDY– He avenged his mistakes in Villarreal in the semifinals, so now he must continue to show his stature in the final.
CDM: CAMAVINGA– The Frenchman was substituted at half-time in the semifinal against Valencia but it seems that he is recovered and fit to start. It must not be ruled out that Ceballos could take his place, as we remember that Tchouaméni is out due to injury.
LVM: MODRIC – He is the heart of the team, and although he didn’t stand out much in the semifinals, the game against Barça will surely motivate him a lot.
MVD: KROOS – As a pivot he was not very successful against Valencia, but in his natural position it is likely that we will see him at a high level.
IE: VINÍCIUS JUNIOR – The Brazilian is somewhat less inspired in front of goal, but he is still a key player in Ancelotti’s scheme.
ED: VALVERDE – The Uruguayan is not at the same level as before the World Cup break, but it is likely that we will see him again in the winger position, where he has stood out more this season.
DC: BENZEMA– He is once again being decisive with his goals and against FC Barcelona there is no doubt that he will be the team’s leader in attack.
Goalie: Courtois
defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy
Midfielders: Modric, Camavinga, Kroos
strikers: Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema
