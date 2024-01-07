In a titanic collision, Real Madrid, current champion of the Copa del Rey, and Atlético de Madrid, third placed in the last League, meet in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. This confrontation promises to be an epic chapter, where the hierarchy in Spanish football will be put to the test. In the other corner, FC Barcelona, League champion, will face Osasuna, Cup runner-up. On Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 p.m., the Al-Awwal Park stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be the scene of the expected Madrid derby. Fans will be able to enjoy the show through the Movistar Plus live broadcast.
In Real Madrid's vanguard, Antonio Rüdiger emerges as the crucial defensive bastion given the recent absences in the rearguard. His experience and solidity are essential to counteract any attack from Atlético. Jude Bellingham, at 20 years old, has emerged as a sensation, scoring 17 goals in 22 games and becoming the Merengue top scorer. His ability to find the back of the net has made him an indispensable asset. On the other hand, Rodrygo, with eleven goals and six assists, presents himself as Madrid's offensive force, dazzling with his speed and technical skill.
The possible alignment of Real Madrid
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Lucas Vázquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Fran García
Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde, Modric
Forwards: Brahim, Rodrygo and Vini jr
In Atlético's defensive line, Mario Hermosa stands out as an integral defender, providing solidity and tactical vision. In the center of the field, Samuel Lino consolidates himself as the driving force of the team, playing the role of agitator with mastery. The offensive duo formed by Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata is the nightmare of rival defenses. Griezmann has amassed 16 goals in 26 games, while Morata has been even more prolific with 17 goals in 25 games. These stratospheric figures show his ability to unbalance and define in front of the goal.
The possible alignment of Atlético de Madrid
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, S. Lino
Midfielders: Llorente, Koke, Riquelme
Forwards: Griezmann, Morata
This clash in the Spanish Super Cup is not only a confrontation between two renowned clubs, but also an opportunity for these star players to prove their worth in a high-caliber competition. Uncertainty and excitement are served on the plate, with fans eagerly awaiting a memorable night of football. Wednesday will witness a battle that could define the fate of both teams in this prestigious competition.
