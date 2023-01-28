Real Madrid receive Real Sociedad in a duel in which the whites risk their aspirations in LaLiga. In fact, if they lose against the Basques, they would have third place closer than first, since Real Sociedad are the current third in the table.
For the match, Ancelotti will not be able to count on Tchouaméni, Cavajal, Lucas Vázquez or Hazard, so the starting eleven will probably look a lot like the one seen against Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
BY: COURTOIS – He is being the most important footballer in the squad with his miraculous saves, so he cannot be missing in this game.
RH: NACHO – Nacho has earned his place in the starting eleven after his good performances on the right wing. Real Madrid have a problem in that position and must look for a signing, but meanwhile the veteran youth squad is life insurance.
DFC: MILITARY: He is a leader in the field. His current level is at the level of the best central defenders in the world.
CB: RUDIGER – Alaba’s injury leaves no other option, but the truth is that Rudiger is far from his best version.
LI: FERLAND MENDY– It has been highly criticized. He is not physically well and with the ball at his feet he is making very rude mistakes, but we must continue to trust him. And more when Vini Jr defends less every day.
CDM: CAMAVINGA– Tchouaméni’s injury has allowed him to shine in this position that he dominates and can bring out his best qualities. Ancelotti must alternate both players, but for this match he must bet on Eduardo.
LVM: MODRIC– He has been coming off the bench for two consecutive games, probably thinking about this game. It would be a very notorious surprise if the Croatian did not come out from the beginning in a match of these characteristics.
MVD: KROOS – The German started the year at a high level and then went downhill, but he must lead the team at this time to continue fighting for LaLiga.
IE: JUNIOR VINICIUS – He scored in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, and seems to be recovering sensations. He must focus on football and not go into provocations, despite being fed up with him.
ED: FEDE VALVERDE– It would be very rare that in a game of these characteristics you did not play as a starter. He has all the ballots to play on the right and adjust the midfield to 4-4-2 at the time of the withdrawal. Little by little he is recovering his form.
DC: BENZEMA– The French striker is not quite the same as last season, but Real Madrid has no other alternatives.
Goalie: Courtois
defenses: Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy
Midfielders: Modric, Camavinga, Kroos
strikers: Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius
#starting #lineup #Real #Madrid #Real #Sociedad #League
Leave a Reply