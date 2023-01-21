Real Madrid is playing a large part of its aspirations in LaLiga against an Athletic Club that this season is being very competitive. Ancelotti’s men are three points behind FC Barcelona and they don’t want any more setbacks, but the state of form of some of their players is worrying. Let’s go with the possible alignment of the white team:
BY: COURTOIS – Without a doubt, he is the best player in the squad at the moment. The situation is not good when the best player is the goalkeeper, but Courtois is saving Madrid at least twice a game.
RH: CARVAJAL– The man from Madrid must return to the right side to recover his level, because Madrid is suffering a lot on that side. However, Carvajal has been suffering from some discomfort and it cannot be ruled out that Nacho could take his place.
DFC: MILITARY – He is one of the few players who is maintaining his level at the moment, while Real Madrid is having difficulties. Militão is standing up for the team and is one of the few who is not showing a slump after the World Cup.
CB: RUDIGER – The club placed a lot of trust in him, but he is not returning that trust. He is a player who is limited when he plays in a two center defense. Ancelotti has not yet found the key to make him perform at his best.
LI: FERLAND MENDY – He’s being criticized. He is physically unwell and makes gross mistakes with the ball. Madrid is already looking for a new player for the left back on the market.
CDM: CAMAVINGA – You may have another opportunity as a starter against Athletic, but your opportunities are running out. He is not a pure defensive midfielder, but he must show personality and take advantage of his physique to give the team stability.
MVD: KROOS – You must play in your position. Ancelotti cannot get him out of the team’s ball outlet because the spinal cord is decompensated. Camavinga should try in that position to find out if it is valid or not.
MVI: CEBALLOS – The Andalusian midfielder was one of the heroes of the comeback against Villarreal and given the state of form of the rest of his teammates, Ancelotti should give him the opportunity to start.
ED: VALVERDE – The Uruguayan should play where he stood out the most at the start of the season, in the winger position. In addition, Rodrygo had a confrontation with Ancelotti, and the coach could leave him out of the starting lineup.
IE: VINÍCIUS JUNIOR – Vinicius is taking steps back and despite the goal in the Cup, he is losing focus and getting more involved in controversies and provocations instead of playing football.
DC: BENZEMA – The French striker is the only nine who enjoys Ancelotti’s confidence and given the need to win against Athletic, there will be no doubt that he will be the reference in attack.
