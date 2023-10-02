For Matchday 11 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX, Rayados de Monterrey visit to Puebla in it Cuauhtémoc Stadiuma duel that will be held this Tuesday, October 3, to kick off the double day.
La Franja has a discreet squad and to its bad luck it has lost an important player within the scheme, the Uruguayan Facundo Wallerwho underwent successful surgery on his left knee injury and will miss the rest of the championship.
“It is worth mentioning that the footballer will be constantly monitored by our medical team while he is recovering, with the aim of having him back as soon as possible depending on his evolution.”could be read in the medical report.
Likewise, the technical director Ricardo Carbajal came out to rule out a possible serious injury Daniel Alvarez after the duel against Atlas.
“The Fideo thing is a fatigue, which today is affirmed by the effort given. With Facundo it is a shame, he is a very important player. Facundo is a sensitive loss, although we have a squad that we could say is complete, Facu’s loss is important for us because we know that he is a guy of great quality, we will try, but I think it will be difficult, but there are capable people within the same squad that can or has been working well”pointed out the helmsman.
Although Monterrey will continue without the injured, the Argentine German Berterame and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre, there is already good news about his return. In accordance with Newscast and Multimedia Sports, both will return in the same month of October. He Buffalo would be ready for his clash against Cougars in it University Olympic Stadium on October 22, while the Cordovan would appear on October 28 against the America on royal soil.
In addition, Luis Romo has had lower back discomfort for weeks, which worsened after the Royal Classic. Therefore, he is probably not against the camoteros, while Ali Avila He will still not be able to see action because he was given two games of punishment and before Santos Laguna would have complied with the sanction, however, by not taking the match, he will have to be absent before Puebla. Regarding the Argentine Rogelio Funes Morihe was already seen training alongside his teammates in El Barrial after leaving behind his Achilles Tendon injury,
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – After eating three goals in the Royal Classicthe Argentine will arrive at the match with a thirst to leave his goal at zero.
Defense: Hector Moreno – The experience of the World Cup winner will be important in the lower part, especially because La Franja has good headers.
Defense: Stefan Medina – For now Victor Guzman He will remain on the bench, so the Colombian captain will accompany Moreno at the back.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – If the coffee grower will be aligned at the back, then it is the opportunity for the Michoacan to remain in the right zone.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo – It is already customary for the World Cup player to be in the initial formation because no one overflows and dares as much as he does when he goes forward.
Pivot: Omar Govea – With the departure of the Paraguayan Celso Ortizthe midfielder little by little has been earning his place by doing his job correctly.
Pivot: Jordi Cortizo – Yes ok Jonathan Gonzalez It could be the natural change in the position, someone with more offensive virtues will be needed like the national team. However, you must be careful because if you add a new yellow card you would be suspended for accumulation.
Right steering wheel: Maxi Meza – Alfonso Gonzalez He is still not one hundred percent, so the Argentine would continue commanding the attack from the right.
Left steering wheel: Jesús Corona – El Tecatito has started its second cycle well with La Pandilla. After not being able to do much in the Clásico Regio, he will want to get rid of the thorn.
Forward: Sergio Canales – El Tano cannot afford to leave out the Spaniard, who started very well, but suddenly had a drop. The best way to get back to your optimal level is with regularity.
Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori – While Canales will serve as the false ‘9’, the Argentine will have already left his Achilles tendon injury behind and will finally return to the starting lineup.
This is what the Rayados lineup would look like (4-4-2):
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Héctor Moreno, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Omar Govea, Jordi Cortizo, Maxi Meza, ‘Tecatito’ Corona
Forwards: Rogelio Funes Mori, Sergio Canales
Substitutes: Sebastián Vegas, Jonathan González, Ponchito González, Joao Rojas, Luis Cárdenas, Kevin Ortega, Víctor Guzmán, Edson Gutiérrez, Luis Ortiz, César Bustos, Víctor López
