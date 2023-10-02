In our 🏡, with our people and convinced that #LaFranjaNosUne🎽!😎 In 🏟 Cuauhtémoc we will give our best version for another ➕3️⃣!👊🏻 Hit it 🔁 because you will be supporting our team with the entire Enfranjada band 🗣 pic.twitter.com/UlP6OXkjg5 — Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) October 1, 2023

“It is worth mentioning that the footballer will be constantly monitored by our medical team while he is recovering, with the aim of having him back as soon as possible depending on his evolution.”could be read in the medical report.

Likewise, the technical director Ricardo Carbajal came out to rule out a possible serious injury Daniel Alvarez after the duel against Atlas.

“The Fideo thing is a fatigue, which today is affirmed by the effort given. With Facundo it is a shame, he is a very important player. Facundo is a sensitive loss, although we have a squad that we could say is complete, Facu’s loss is important for us because we know that he is a guy of great quality, we will try, but I think it will be difficult, but there are capable people within the same squad that can or has been working well”pointed out the helmsman.

Facundo Waller will be out for the rest of the tournament after an injury to his left knee. pic.twitter.com/arbdh6CAL2 — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) September 28, 2023

In addition, Luis Romo has had lower back discomfort for weeks, which worsened after the Royal Classic. Therefore, he is probably not against the camoteros, while Ali Avila He will still not be able to see action because he was given two games of punishment and before Santos Laguna would have complied with the sanction, however, by not taking the match, he will have to be absent before Puebla. Regarding the Argentine Rogelio Funes Morihe was already seen training alongside his teammates in El Barrial after leaving behind his Achilles Tendon injury,