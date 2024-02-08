However, there is another situation that should concern the Artist And he has already accumulated four yellow cards and if he receives one more against the Tuzos, he would suffer a suspension. The Argentine goalkeeper is in the same vein Esteban Andrada.

⛳️ | EMPEROR 'MAXI' MEZA! 🔥🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ICjA2egWvf — I am Rayado and I have Stamina (@AguanteRayado) January 22, 2024

“We have a clear objective from the beginning of the championship, we have many young boys, who participated a lot in the last tournament, who now have experience, who are trying to consolidate themselves in this championship, and if in the consolidation process we have to be first, welcome. It helps us gain confidence, continue growing, continue improving, and this is better earned. We have to reduce the margin of error to avoid conceding goals every game, it is always difficult to get up, it is a part that we have to correct as soon as possible”declared the Uruguayan Darwin Quintanaassistant Almada.

YOUNG LEADERS! Pachuca continues on an ascending plan…with 7 Mexicans starting, in a tumbling match, the Tuzos beat León 3-2, to add their 4th victory and with the youngest average age in the league (21.8 years) they are super leaders with 12pts, after 5 dates. pic.twitter.com/9lU83UUO7d — Sports Atmosphere (@AtmosferaD) February 8, 2024