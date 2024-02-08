This Saturday, February 10, Striped receives the Pachuca in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium for Matchday 6 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of remaining undefeated and taking the lead from the Hidalgo team, who are one point ahead of them.
Despite having started the tournament with many casualties, the Argentine coach from Monterrey, Fernando Ortiznow has his entire staff at his disposal, except for Axel Grijalva, who still has not recovered from his torn external knee ligament that he suffered last year. However, it is mentioned that both the Argentine Maxi Meza as Victor Guzman They did not work alongside the group this Thursday because they had muscle problems, although for now it remains in doubt whether they will be ready for Saturday or not. In addition to this, it must be remembered that Hector Moreno was expelled before America in added time for complaining from the bench.
However, there is another situation that should concern the Artist And he has already accumulated four yellow cards and if he receives one more against the Tuzos, he would suffer a suspension. The Argentine goalkeeper is in the same vein Esteban Andrada.
Just this Wednesday, Pachuca turned it around Lion by 3-2 in a duel pending Date 2, with which they reached the top of the general table with twelve points out of 15 disputed, with which, the Uruguayan's project Guillermo Almada He is still more alive than ever having brought reinforcements of experience for the young people.
“We have a clear objective from the beginning of the championship, we have many young boys, who participated a lot in the last tournament, who now have experience, who are trying to consolidate themselves in this championship, and if in the consolidation process we have to be first, welcome. It helps us gain confidence, continue growing, continue improving, and this is better earned. We have to reduce the margin of error to avoid conceding goals every game, it is always difficult to get up, it is a part that we have to correct as soon as possible”declared the Uruguayan Darwin Quintanaassistant Almada.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – Whether in danger of suspension or not, La Sabandija would not leave the starting lineup, as he wants to stay in shape under the three posts and not give up his position.
Defense: Sebastian Vegas – With the possible injury of Victor Guzmanthe Chilean would stop appearing as a left winger to help out in the center.
Defense: Stefan Medina – Likewise, with the expulsion of Hector Morenothe Colombian would form the team next to the Andean so as not to give ease to the current super leader.
Right back: Érick Aguirre – The one who would remain fixed in his position is the Michoacan, who will seek to stop the dangerous Hidalgo people from the right.
Left back: Gerardo Arteaga – This would be the debut of the recent signing as he had served his suspension duels after being sent off with Racing Genk before returning to Mexico.
Pivot: Jorge Rodríguez – Corcho has quickly gained the sympathy of the fans because they have shown a good level, giving a lot of solidity to the midfield.
Pivot: Omar Govea – Next to Corcho, the Mexican would appear, who entered the Concachampions as a replacement. In this way, some rest would be given to Luis Romo and then relieve.
Left winger: Jesús Gallardo – With Maxi Meza almost ruled out and the left side occupied, the World Cup player could be further ahead to appear in an area that he is not familiar with and where he also knows how to do damage.
Right winger: Sergio Canales – Normally the Spaniard is used as a forward by El Tano Ortizbut now I could place it closer to the right, a position that it has also developed at times.
Forward: Germán Berterame – The Argentine is not only a great center forward who delivers, but he also knows how to move very well outside the area, being also a good assist.
Forward: Brandon Vázquez – One of the best reinforcements for this semester because he quickly demonstrated his worth with scores, although he could not appear against América. The gopher defense will have a big task with the North American.
This is what Rayados' possible lineup (4-4-2) would look like:
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Stefan Medina, Sebastián Vegas, Érick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: Jesús Gallardo, Omar Govea, 'Corcho' Rodríguez, Sergio Canales
Forwards: Germán Berterame, Brandon Vázquez
Substitutes: Luis Cárdenas, Edson Gutiérrez, Víctor Guzmán, Jaziel Martínez, Maxi Meza, César Ramos, Luis Romo, 'Tecatito' Corona, Ponchito González, César Bustos, Jordi Cortizo, Rodrigo Aguirre
