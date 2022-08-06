This Sunday, August 7 at the Spotify Camp NouPumas visits Barcelona for the match for the Joan Gamper Trophywhere he hopes to repeat the feat he achieved against Real Madrid for the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy more than a decade ago.
Fortunately for National Universityhas a complete squad to face the Catalans, including the Brazilian Daniel Alveswho returns to Camp Nou to reconnect with his people after leaving without an emotional farewell.
The Argentine coach Andres Lillini He indicated that it is a game that will help to improve many things as it is one of the best clubs on the planet, he also announced that the pressure from the midfield will be key to being able to neutralize the locals.
Now, there will not be many surprises with the unemployed that the South American helmsman will use, because in the goal Julio Gonzalez will appear to fulfill his dream of being measured at boatreceiving the full support of his strategist.
The central ones would be the immovable ones, the Argentine captain Nicholas Freire Y Arthur Ortizaccompanied on the bands by Paul Bennevendo on the right and Adrian Aldrete left, above Jerome Rodriguez Y Efrain Velarde.
In the containment we could see the Brazilian Higor Meritaowith Leonel Lopez Y Daniel Alves playing more advanced as interiors. Already the Argentine trio on the offensive, Edward Salvio as far right, Gustavo del Prete on the left and Juan Dinenno as a striker.
About it too The Poison Dinenno He promised that they will be up to the match, looking for victory because otherwise it would be in vain to have traveled to Spanish soil, however, at the same time they will try to enjoy from the first minute to the last.
The possible alignment of Cougars to be measured at Barcelona would: Julio Gonzalez; Nicholas Freire, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz, Paul Bennevendo, Adrian Aldrete; Higor Meritao; Leonel Lopez, Daniel Alves, ‘Toto’ Salvio, Gustavo del Prete; Juan Dinenno.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#starting #lineup #Pumas #face #Barcelona #Joan #Gamper #Trophy
Leave a Reply