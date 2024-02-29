The Monterrey Football Club remains undefeated in the 2024 Clausura Tournament and this Sunday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m. they will want to maintain their streak against Club Universidad Nacional on the corresponding Matchday 10 from the 'Steel Giant'.
The Pandilla team is undefeated in the current half of the year, after nine games it has recorded five wins, three draws and zero losses, so in the Mexican First Division championship it has 18 units with a 10-goal difference.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the feline team that is likely to return to its usual starting lineup, after dosing several elements in the midweek match against Tijuana.
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper remains the starting goalkeeper of the Monterrey team.
LHP: Erick Aguirre – The multifunctional Mexican defender has kept a low profile in the royal team, but this tournament has begun to stand out, taking over the ownership he had Stephen Medina.
DFC: Víctor Guzmán – The young defender has earned the trust of the coaching staff and together with the experienced Dark He has made a good duo.
DFC: Héctor Moreno – The experienced Mexican defender has become the team's trusted man and is therefore a must-have at the back.
LI: Gerardo Arteaga – The Mexican reinforcement arrived to start immediately, he stayed on the left side, which caused Jesús Gallardo to become an interior on the left.
DCM: Jorge Rodríguez – The Argentine player has become an undisputed starter since his arrival and is forming a duo in the defensive midfield with blunt.
DCM: Luis Romo – He is one of the most loved and appreciated players by the fans, he is the engine of the team in the midfield and one of those who wears out the most on the field, he is a must-have for the team.
MD: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine footballer has alternated positions with Jordi Cortizoboth elements compete for the position of right midfielder in recent weeks and in recent weeks the coaching staff has opted for the South American.
MCO: Sergio Canales – The Spanish attacker is a fundamental piece in Ortiz's scheme, the European footballer is gaining pace after the recent injuries he suffered.
MI: Jesús Gallardo – With the arrival of Arteaga To be a starter on the left side, Gallardo has had to play as a left midfielder and has responded in his participations.
DC: Germán Berterame – The Argentine center forward is the head of the coaching staff in the attack, his scoring instinct and presence on the offensive impose a lot due to the danger he generates.
