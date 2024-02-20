The Monterrey Football Club remains the only leader and undefeated in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, after sharing the leadership with Cruz Azul, Pumas and Pachuca who have 15 units in the general classification, this Sunday, February 18, they tied at home without goals against Toluca FC on Matchday 7 of the tournament.
The Pandilla team is undefeated in the current half of the year, after seven games it has recorded four wins, three draws and zero losses, so in the Mexican First Division championship it has 15 units with a 7-goal difference.
On February 23 at 9:10 p.m. in Ciudad Juárez they will face the Braves on the corresponding Matchday 8, a team that is at the bottom of the tournament with only two points.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the border team that is likely to repeat the lineup for the third consecutive game while waiting to see if they will make any modifications or changes due to rotation.
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper remains the starting goalkeeper of the Monterrey team.
LHP: Erick Aguirre – The multifunctional Mexican defender has kept a low profile in the royal team, but this tournament he has begun to stand out, taking over the title.
DFC: Víctor Guzmán – The young defender has earned the trust of the coaching staff and together with the experienced Dark He has made a good duo.
DFC: Héctor Moreno – The experienced Mexican defender has become the team's trusted man and is therefore a must-have at the back.
LI: Gerardo Arteaga – The Mexican reinforcement arrived to start immediately, he stayed with the left back since his arrival.
DCM: Jorge Rodríguez – The Argentine player has become an undisputed starter since his arrival and is forming a duo in the defensive midfield with blunt.
DCM: Luis Romo – He is one of the most loved and appreciated players by the fans, he is the engine of the team in the midfield and one of those who wears out the most on the field, he is a must-have for the team.
MD: Jordi Cortizo – The Mexican midfielder has become more and more confident and is gaining a permanent place in the team, he was a starter in the first two rounds.
MCO: Sergio Canales – The Spanish attacker recovered from his injuries and immediately returned to his starting role, his offensive contribution is undeniable in the team.
MI: Jesús Gallardo – With the arrival of Arteaga, Gallant He will play more advanced as a midfielder or winger and in his first minutes in the position he has shown his commitment.
DC: Germán Berterame – The Argentine is the new immovable center forward, his scoring contribution always makes the difference.
