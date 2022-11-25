Next Saturday the Mexican team will be playing their second game of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when they face off against the favorite Argentina.
In its debut in the fair, the Tricolor was a wide favorite against its counterpart from Poland, although the nets were not moved; for its part, the albiceleste fell surprisingly and by somersault 2-1 against Saudi Arabia.
This party is with the slogan of ‘win or die’. If Mexico surprises and manages to beat Argentina, it would be leaving them out of the World Cup, something rarely seen. Although it will not be easy, and it is that the South Americans do not look for who did them, but who pays them.
BY – Guillermo Ochoa. The person in charge of protecting the three sticks of the Aztec selective will once again be Memo Ochoa, who was the hero of the previous game, saving Lewandowski’s penalty.
RHP – Jorge Sanchez. In the last game, Jorge Sánchez was one of the men who moved the most along the right lane, although he did make some mistakes that led to the yellow card.
DFC – Cesar Montes. The ‘Cachorro’ was a wall in the last game. He won everything by mistake and now he would start again in Martino’s eleven.
DFC – Hector Moreno. Accompanying Montes in the central will appear Héctor Moreno. The experienced defender knows perfectly how to play this type of match, which is why he will repeat the start despite the mistake in the previous game, where he couldn’t face off against the Polish star.
LI – Jesus Gallardo. The Monterrey player played a good role in the Tricolor’s debut against Poland. He took advantage of his speed, overflowed on the wings and sent precise crosses, being one of the most dangerous men in the game.
MD – Edson Alvarez. The ‘Machín’ will continue in ownership and will appear in the middle sector of the field. He is one of the trusted elements of ‘Tata’, so it is expected that he will start again.
MC – Andres Guardado. This is expected to be one of Gerardo Martino’s modifications compared to the previous game. The ‘Little Prince’ would go instead of Héctor Herrera, since they have the same characteristics and similar abilities.
MC – Luis Chavez. From what was shown in his debut in a World Cup, it seems difficult for Martino to decide to remove him from ownership. Today the champion with Pachuca is one of the best midfielders and, possibly, he will go to Europe at the end of the World Cup.
IS – Alexis Vega. What to say about Alexis Vega? Without a doubt, the best Mexican player of the moment. Much of what the Tricolor can do depends on him, since he is the finest forward and with the best scoring nose.
ED-Hirving Lozano. As a right winger there can be no other than Hirving Lozano, the star of the Mexican team. Undoubtedly, the most loved by the fans and the one they expect the most for the game against Argentina.
DC – Rogelio Funes Mori. Everything seems to indicate that this game is made for striker Rogelio Funes Mori. The ‘Twin’ will start and seek to apply the law of the ex, and in what way. Should he score, he would be the second naturalized player in history to score against the team where he was born.
The first occurred in this World Cup in Qatar, when in the game between Switzerland and Cameroon, the African Choupo-Moting, a naturalized Swiss, gave the European team the victory by the minimum.
The possible formation that we will see on the pitch (4-1-4-1)
It is expected that ‘Tata’ used this formation with four backs, one as a pivot, two midfielders and two wingers, playing with only one winger.
