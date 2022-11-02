Manchester United plays the pass as first in the group in the Europa League. They have twelve points (while Real Sociedad have fifteen) and they need to win by more than a one-goal advantage, because in the match at Old Trafford, Imanol Alguacil’s team won 0-1. Here we leave you the possible eleven that Erik Ten Hag has in mind:
BY: DAVID DE GEA– It’s not to Luis Enrique’s taste, but it is to Ten Hag’s. He is the starting goalkeeper for this team. He is no longer the player he was years ago but he is still one of the heavyweights in the Red Devils locker room.
LD: DIOGO DALOT– has finally managed to explode as a side. He will finish his contract at the end of the season and it looks like he will seek his exit to play in a big European club.
DFC: LISANDRO MARTINEZ– He is the most professional player in the squad. He did not have a good start to the season but he has become one of the key pieces of Ten Hag.
CFD: MAGUIRE– If Varane had not been injured he would not be a starter. Ten Hag sentenced him to the first change.
LI: LUKE SHAW- English is having minutes in this last stretch of the season before the World Cup. Malacia was doing a very good job but in big games he is Ten Hag’s right-hand man.
MC: CASEMIRO– in the United dressing room they are being impressed with him. He is an exemplary professional, a leader within the team and has earned the title based on merits.
MC: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN– his team notices a lot when the Dane is inspired. He runs United’s midfield by himself. He has a lot of football in his boots still.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES- he is the player who unites the forward with the center of the field. He has a lot of mobility, he comes to receive, falls to a band, enters inside… It fails him that he is a very irregular player.
ED: ANTONY– After being punished by Ten Hag for doing a roulette with the ball on himself, he will return to the field of play. In a game where the first place in the group is played, he aims to start.
EI: JADON SANCHO– He is still not the player who dazzled the world at Dortmund, but his performance has improved a lot playing on the left flank. The club made a big bet on him and it has to bear fruit.
DC: CRISTIANO RONALDO– the bug will return to Spain. On a visit to the Reale Arena, the Portuguese is expected to start from the start. He started this weekend against West Ham in a 1-0 win.
