Manchester City plays a lot. They do not get the leadership of the Premier League and Liverpool will go into the match with a very complicated situation. They are tenth in the table with 10 points. One more game without getting the three points can make life very difficult for them. In addition, in the run-up to the match, Klopp has thrown a dart at City where he makes it clear that “you cannot compete with them, they have the best team in the world and they sign the best striker of the moment”. Here we leave you the possible eleven of Guardiola:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Ederson: is the starting goalkeeper of this team. He characterizes him if he plays well with his feet. He makes him the perfect goalkeeper for this team. In the team’s ball outing he is just another player.
I cancel: It could be that he plays on the right side due to the loss of Walker. Everything will depend on the central pair that Guardiola uses, but seeing the moment in which Akanji arrives, it is difficult for him to play as a full-back.
Ruben Days: Already recovered from the injury, he will start in the City eleven. He is a player who has the entire coaching staff and the fans in love. He is expected to return to the best version of himself already.
Akani: his irruption in Manchester City has been very good. Nobody expected that a player who came to play in case of injuries could win the job. He has done very well when he has played both central and lateral.
Ake: he has played a lot in recent times, and his level continues to rise. Walker’s injury has meant that he does not get out of the eleven. The logical thing would be for him to play as a left back to close with three central defenders with the team attacking.
Rodrigo: a fundamental player in the team. He always gives support, always gives an exit, never gives too many touches… A team player who has become a fundamental piece for Guardiola.
Bernard Silva: one of the best midfielders in the world will not miss a match of this caliber. There were doubts as to whether he could play as a winger instead of inside, but everything suggests that he will be the one to accompany De Bruyne,
DeBruyne: The best midfielder in the world without a doubt. A player capable of doing everything on the pitch. Capable of scoring a goal from 35 meters or assisting in an impossible way.
Foden: He is one of Guardiola’s trusted men. He will surely play on the right. It’s where he can really get the most out of him. On the left he always has to go out. Also on the right he will meet Cancelo again.
Haland: No words to describe this player. He has 18 goals in four times he has played. Huge.
Grealish: surely he will have to dance with the ugliest (Joe Gómez). If nothing goes wrong, Klopp will come out with a center back playing right back. That is why the Englishman has the opportunity to play, to enter inside and accumulate people in the center of the field.
#starting #lineup #Manchester #City #face #Liverpool #matchday #Premier
Leave a Reply