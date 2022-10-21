With the intention of continuing to climb and seeking leadership, Pep Guardiola’s citizens will surely turn everything to continue adding three points and at the end of the day watch from the top. For the Spanish coach it is of the utmost importance to maintain the competitive rhythm and take an advantageous position. Next, we review the possible eleven of Manchester City against Brighton.
Q: Ederson: As usual, the goalkeeper The Brazilian is always in Pep Guardiola’s plans and everything indicates that it will continue to be so for the time being. He will be a starter for sure.
CB: Ruben Dias: Due to some injuries to his teammates, Guardiola in previous games has decided to play with a line of three in the background and may repeat again. Days is an important piece that they will surely use to reinforce the defensive back.
CFD: Akanji: The central defender is one of the most recent additions to City’s central defense. Due to his good performances, we will probably see him lined up against Brighton.
DFC: Ake: The Dutch central defender is in very good form and will surely play a major part in Pep’s team against Brighton.
MD: – I cancel: It is no secret to anyone that Cancelo is a spectacular player and that he is one of Guardiola’s favourites. It is very likely that he will use you to tie the game.
MC: Kevin DeBruyne: In the midfield line we will surely see the most important player that Guardiola has, the Belgian ‘KDB’.
MC: Rodrigo: If you want to ensure a result, Rodri is the man who offers you the most security in midfield. He will most likely be the starter.
MI: Foden: To find the spaces and throw the opponent off balance, Foden is probably a great option.
MP: Gundogan: Another interesting piece that is part of Pep’s dynamics is definitely Gundogan. A very complete player who offers certain guarantees.
DC: Erling Haland: The protagonist. Erling Haaland is one of the most anticipated and it is that when City is about to go into action, the fans dream of seeing him.
