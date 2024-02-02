🚨 OFFICIAL: The complete pre-season schedule of Inter Miami Jan 19th: vs. El Salvador (🇸🇻) Jan 29th: vs. Al Hilal (🇸🇦) Feb 1st: vs. Al Nassr (🇸🇦) Feb 4th: vs. Hong Kong League XI (🇭🇰) Feb 7th vs. Vissel Kobe (🇯🇵) Feb 15th vs. Newell's Old Boys (🇺🇸) pic.twitter.com/iTuwgweBwJ — Inter Miami Zone (@InterMiamiZone) December 19, 2023

The reactions on social networks did not wait, especially to destroy the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinowho even at the end of the match went to complain to the central judge.

In any case, in addition to this comparison, The Herons They still have two other games on their tour, the visit to Vissel Kobe of Japan and the reunion of La Pulga with the Newell's Old Boys of Argentina in the DRV PNK Stadium.

Al Nassr overcame Inter Miami. They were beaten 6-0, without Cristiano and with Messi for a few minutes on the field. Sure, it's friendly, but it's a very hard blow for the MLS. pic.twitter.com/0ObpGzKWJh — Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) February 1, 2024

Spanish defenders appear among the players called up by the Hong Kong team Daniel Almazan and Jose Angel Martin and the midfielder Marcos Gondraas well as the Scottish defender Calum LoungeBrazilian midfielders Cleiton Oliveira and Mikael Severo.

In the same way in the group directed by the Norwegian Jorn Andersen the Austrian midfielder appears Jacob Jantscherthe Dutch Michael PaulissenEnglish Charlie Scottthe Estonian striker Henri Anierthe Ghanaian attacker Nassam Irbahimthe Turkmen Ruslan Mingazow and the Brazilian Gil Ferreira.

The goalkeeper is already among the nationals Yapp Hung Faiin addition to Li Ngai Today, Chan Siu Kwan, Jordan Lam, Timothy Chow, Ngan Cheuk Pan, Mahama Awal and Lam Hok Hei.