After a resounding 6-0 win by the Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the Inter Miami must turn a new leaf quickly because their tour on Asian soil continues next Sunday, February 4, when they face the Hong Kong XI.
During this last match that went around the world due to the incredible victory that the Miami team received, the Argentine Lionel Messi He only saw a few minutes because he had a physical discomfort in his femoral biceps, without being able to do much, since upon entering the field they were already down 6-0. Therefore, he is not expected to start as a starter for this duel.
The reactions on social networks did not wait, especially to destroy the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinowho even at the end of the match went to complain to the central judge.
In any case, in addition to this comparison, The Herons They still have two other games on their tour, the visit to Vissel Kobe of Japan and the reunion of La Pulga with the Newell's Old Boys of Argentina in the DRV PNK Stadium.
Now, the Hong Kong XI is a soccer team that represents the Hong Kong First Division League In exhibition matches, therefore, it selects the best players in its competition, so in addition to national players foreigners can also appear.
Spanish defenders appear among the players called up by the Hong Kong team Daniel Almazan and Jose Angel Martin and the midfielder Marcos Gondraas well as the Scottish defender Calum LoungeBrazilian midfielders Cleiton Oliveira and Mikael Severo.
In the same way in the group directed by the Norwegian Jorn Andersen the Austrian midfielder appears Jacob Jantscherthe Dutch Michael PaulissenEnglish Charlie Scottthe Estonian striker Henri Anierthe Ghanaian attacker Nassam Irbahimthe Turkmen Ruslan Mingazow and the Brazilian Gil Ferreira.
The goalkeeper is already among the nationals Yapp Hung Faiin addition to Li Ngai Today, Chan Siu Kwan, Jordan Lam, Timothy Chow, Ngan Cheuk Pan, Mahama Awal and Lam Hok Hei.
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – Surely the team's tour has not been what the goalkeeper expected, since he has conceded several goals, however, it is known in advance that he should take it easy because he will be the starter in the following season.
Defense: Serhiy Kryvtsov – One of the leaders of the defense, so he must lift the spirits of his fellow defenders after what happened against Al-Nassr.
Defense: Tomás Avilés – Being a young defender, it is certain that the coach Gerardo Martino It has it as one of the pillars for the following years.
Defense: Noah Allen – The 19-year-old youth player is in charge of closing the center in the line of 5, so he will have to stay tied despite the fact that he prefers to appear as a left back.
Left back: Jordi Alba – One of Messi's friends from whom a lot is expected for everything he achieved in Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He is far from the best version of him.
Right Back: DeAndre Yedlin – In the last match, the veteran started on the bench, entering as a substitute Jordi Alba to appear on the left, however, its profile is on the right.
Pivot: Sergio Busquets – With all the experience he brings, in addition to the injury of Lionel Messithe Spaniard must carry the weight of the midfield to orchestrate and put together the plays.
Midfielder: Julian Gressel – The German right interior, who was MLS Rookie of the Year in 2017, has a lot of experience in the MLS, so he should have greater weight.
Midfielder: David Ruiz – One of the doubts for El Tata Martino will be if the Argentine pivot should appear in the starting eleven to accompany Busquets in the matter of recovery or if he will opt for someone more versatile like the Brazilian Gregore da Silva.
Forward: Luis Suárez – Against Al-Nassr, the Uruguayan had some opportunities to score without achieving it. It's a good time to get even for the strangled cry of a goal.
Forward: Leo Campana – Without La Pulga in the attack, everything indicates that the Ecuadorian will once again accompany Luis Suárez on the front. This time the pink box is expected to really score.
This is what Inter Miami's possible lineup (5-3-2) would look like:
Goalie:Drake Callender
Defenses: Serhiy Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, Jordi Alba, DeAndre Yedlin
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel, David Ruiz
Forwards: Luis Suárez, Leo Campana
Substitutes: Lawson Sunderland, Lionel Messi, Gregore Silva, Robert Taylor, Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, Cole Jensen, Ryan Sailor, CJ Santos, Yannick Bright, Shanyder Borgelin, Christopher McVey
