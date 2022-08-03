Good news for the Cruz Azul team, and that is that their new reinforcement, Ramiro Funes Mori, is already in Mexico City to report with the Machine. In the next few hours, the twin will be undergoing medical examinations to immediately sign his signature on the contract and immediately make himself available to coach Diego Aguirre.
With this new incorporation, the Charrúa technical director would already have defined who would be his starting eleven for the rest of the tournament. In goal, he would go with Sebastián Jurado, who earned the title by hand after the injury that left the experienced José de Jesús Corona in the dry dock.
Likewise, with the arrival of the Argentine defender, one of those sacrificed by the helmsman would be Julio Domínguez. ‘Cata’ is no longer to the club’s liking and they won’t renew him, so his departure seems imminent at the end of the year, in addition to the injury that keeps him off the pitch.
Another player who is injured is Alejandro Mayorga. The Mexican winger suffered a tear, so his place has been temporarily taken by Ignacio Rivero, although, if all goes well, in four weeks he will return to fight for his rightful place.
Here the starting lineup with Funes Mori
Sebastian Jurado (P);
Alejandro Mayorga, Ramiro Funes Mori, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar;
Carlos Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi, Erick Lira, Rafael Baca;
Uriel Antuna and Ivan Morales.
It is expected that this will be the starting lineup with which the cement producers will face the upcoming matches of the contest. Although there could be some modifications, since last Saturday the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro made his debut, leaving a good taste in the mouth and making it clear that he will fight for the title.
For now, the people of the capital are already preparing to face their matchday 7 match against Santos Laguna. You can enjoy the game on Saturday, August 6, at 9:05 p.m.
