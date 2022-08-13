This Sunday, August 14, Cruz Azul receives Toluca at the Aztec stadium for the duel of Day 8 of the 2022 Opening Tournament of Liga MX. The Machine comes from digesting a painful 4-0 win against Santos Laguna, once again revealing their great defensive problems, since they are among the three worst of the semester. In the case of Red Devilscame back 3-1 to Xolos from Tijuana in the Nemesio Diez Stadium.
However, there is good news for the cement workers and that is that the Argentine Ramiro Funes Morione of the last reinforcements, could make his debut to give greater solidity to the central defense, aside from the team also recovering its captain, since Julio Cesar Dominguez He trained the pair of his teammates after being out of action due to injury. For now, the cement team is twelfth with eight points.
“I am prepared to play. If I have to play, I will be psyched up. I will do it with great enthusiasm and responsibility. One takes responsibility in the sense of adapting quickly to the group, training well and getting to know my teammates. As long as the positive results are given one is going to feel better. I know I can help the team but that is not only for a player but for a whole team and when we have to play we will do our best”said the twin.
“We face the leader, it is an extra motivation. There are always revenges, we come from a defeat. So facing the leader gives us to show that we can fight up front. My brother (Rogelio Funes Mori) plays here and I am going to take (my adventure in Mexico) like a lot of responsibility”ended.
Likewise, the replacement of Santiago Gimenezwho went to Feyenoord of Rotterdam from the Netherlands. The chosen one is the Ecuadorian Michael Estradawho said goodbye this week to D.C. United of the MLS to come and live a second adventure in Mexico after having defended the coat of arms of the Toluca.
Secondly, Toluca marches as the leader of the competition by adding 17 points, appearing as the second best offense, so he will seek to maintain the leadership and the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo He stated that there is great confidence in the attack, so they hope to continue scoring, he also stressed that there is a special flavor to be measured against Blue Cross.
“As a striker, you’re always under pressure to score goals. In the last game, both me and Charlie (Carlos Gonzalez), we were able to score; that gives us confidence for the rest of the tournament. Always playing with the greats is a special match; We know that they are not having a great moment, but they are a great team, they have a great squad. We don’t care who we face, we have to give our best effort.”He launched.
To the Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre You need to straighten the path Machine And now that he has some of the pieces he’s been asking for so much for his management, we could see changes in his starting lineup.
Q: Sebastian Jurado – the ex of Veracruz He continues to be the trusted goalkeeper, as he has had good performances despite poor results, sometimes being a factor in avoiding defeat. He keeps aiming to be the sky guardian for many years.
CF: Ramiro Funes Mori – after the unfortunate results that have left Blue Cross As the second worst defense, El Mellizo aims to appear as a starter at central defense, trying to adapt as quickly as possible because they need a leader.
CB: Luis Abram – Since the start of the tournament, the Peruvian has been chosen by Aguirre to be the companion of Julio Dominguezalso having its mistakes, but it will probably win the race against ‘tasting’ who has just come out of an injury and perhaps next to Funes Mori can look better.
LI: Ignacio Rivero – The Uruguayan missed several games at the beginning of the semester due to injury and has been playing in different areas of the field thanks to his versatility, as a midfielder, winger and pivot, but there is no doubt that he looks good when he is on the left wing.
LD: Juan Escobar – Due to the deficiencies of the central defense, Aguirre made the decision to place the Paraguayan as central in the absence of the ‘tasting’ and the reinforcement Funes Mori. Now that there is someone else, he can launch himself as usual on the side, where he has a great ups and downs.
MD: Erik Lira – Since the beginning of the tournament, the defensive midfielder has been one of the elements that continually repeats his position, sometimes playing as the only pivot, most of the time he has served to accompany and take care of the dirty work of stealing the balls.
MD: Rafael Baca – Despite the eternal repudiation of the fans, the celestial captain has always had the confidence of the helmsman who arrives. Perhaps sometimes his work goes unnoticed, but the pivot is in charge of trying to start the game from midfield to distribute the balls, sometimes surprising with his passes or goals.
MO: Carlos Rodriguez – Cruz Azul is always another team when it is not Charlie, who since his arrival in the squad last year worked immediately because he has worked behind the ‘9’ to filter or assist the attackers. His quality from set pieces is important to the offense.
IS: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine is one of the reinforcements he asked for Aguirre to be able to put together his attack, however, until now he has not found his best version, having few important interventions, however, it is certain that the strategist will continue to give him confidence until he really exploits his talent to the fullest.
ED: Uriel Antuna – Despite the fact that it has not been at the expected level due to the reinforcement of the previous semester, The Wizard he gives himself to the maximum when he is on the field of play and the right wing is totally in his hands. Even though he participated in the Stars game Come in MX League Y MLS this Wednesday, sure enough to recover to go home.
DC: Gonzalo Carneiro – The previous game, the coach again bet on the Chilean Ivan Moraleswho scored his first goal against NecaxaHowever, after what happened in the win, he could now launch another of the players he asked for his set up. The Uruguayan debuted last date and will seek to score for the first time in the MX League.
Starting lineup: Sebastián Jurado; Ramiro Funes Mori, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar, Nacho Rivero; Rafael Baca, Erik Lira; Carlos Rotondi, Charly Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna; Gonzalo Carneiro.
Banking: Jesús Corona, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Iván Morales, Ángel Romero, Christian Tabó, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Rodrigo Huescas.
