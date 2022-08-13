However, there is good news for the cement workers and that is that the Argentine Ramiro Funes Morione of the last reinforcements, could make his debut to give greater solidity to the central defense, aside from the team also recovering its captain, since Julio Cesar Dominguez He trained the pair of his teammates after being out of action due to injury. For now, the cement team is twelfth with eight points.

“I am prepared to play. If I have to play, I will be psyched up. I will do it with great enthusiasm and responsibility. One takes responsibility in the sense of adapting quickly to the group, training well and getting to know my teammates. As long as the positive results are given one is going to feel better. I know I can help the team but that is not only for a player but for a whole team and when we have to play we will do our best”said the twin.

“We face the leader, it is an extra motivation. There are always revenges, we come from a defeat. So facing the leader gives us to show that we can fight up front. My brother (Rogelio Funes Mori) plays here and I am going to take (my adventure in Mexico) like a lot of responsibility”ended.

Likewise, the replacement of Santiago Gimenezwho went to Feyenoord of Rotterdam from the Netherlands. The chosen one is the Ecuadorian Michael Estradawho said goodbye this week to D.C. United of the MLS to come and live a second adventure in Mexico after having defended the coat of arms of the Toluca.

“As a striker, you’re always under pressure to score goals. In the last game, both me and Charlie (Carlos Gonzalez), we were able to score; that gives us confidence for the rest of the tournament. Always playing with the greats is a special match; We know that they are not having a great moment, but they are a great team, they have a great squad. We don’t care who we face, we have to give our best effort.”He launched.