The possible starting lineup of Chivas vs Toluca in J4 of C2024

The first double day of the 2024 Clausura Tournament is coming, of the Liga MX, even some games were already advanced. Now, this Tuesday, January 30, Chivas receives the Toluca in it Akron Stadiumwhere the rojiblancos hope to finally add their first victory.
From the outset, for this commitment Guadalajara will not be able to count on Ruben Gonzalezwho saw the red card in added time against the XolosIn addition, it is expected that there will be changes in the starting lineup, since the team's first time on the border was very poor, improving a lot in the complement when the Argentine coach Fernando Gago made three movements, one of them was precisely Bear.
On the other hand, although Ricardo Marin He has already returned to training after recovering from a muscle problem suffered in the League of A2023, it is possible that he will not participate in the clash against the Red Devils either and if he were to be called up, it is almost a fact that he would be on the bench. In the same way, Isaac Brizuela is still not available, as Carlos Cisneroswhile Javier Hernandez It has already been presented, but there is still time left for it to be fully available due to the severe injury suffered last year.
One of the biggest thrills of this match was seeing Alexis Vega facing his former team, where he stopped entering into plans due to his indiscipline and low level, however, the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva He has already ruled it out to appear because he is still not one hundred percent. It is even mentioned that he was already caught throwing his first party after leaving Verde Valle.
“We are not going to take risks because it comes from Chivas, we are not going to get excited about it, to rush; first Alexis' health and performance. Until he is ready for him to appear, we are not going to risk, whatever it may be”declared the helmsman of the choriceros.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!