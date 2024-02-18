Chivas de Guadalajara will visit Necaxa on matchday 9 of the Clausura 2024 of the MX League. This confrontation looks to be one of the most attractive of this date. Los Rayos come into this match undefeated, while Chivas has offered an acceptable performance in general terms.
The Sacred Flock missed two very important points in the duel against Mazatlán and will seek to beat the hydrocalidos to be among the first places in the general table.
Below we share the probable starting lineup of Chivas de Guadalajara for matchday 9 of Clausura 2024:
Goalkeeper: Raúl Rangel – The young goalkeeper had a bad game against Mazatlán. A sector of the red and white fans asks that Gago start Óscar Whalley, however, the youth player would receive a new opportunity.
Right back: Alan Mozo – The red and white defender has been one of the best in his position in this competition. Mozo has grown since his arrival in Verde Valle.
Central defense: Antonio Briseño – After Gilberto Sepúlveda's injury, 'Pollo' has received the opportunity to start. So far he has complied.
Central defense: Jesús Orozco Chiquete – The youth continues to be a more than compliant element for the Flock. He is very confident deep down and if he continues like this, his days in Chivas will be numbered before he leaves for Europe.
Left back: Mateo Chávez – Chávez has been harshly criticized by a sector of the Chivas fans for his mistakes, however, Fernando Gago trusts him and has given him continuity. In the last two games he has looked good.
Central midfielder: Fernando González – The 'Bear' is a fundamental element in the red and white half of the field. He is the player in charge of breaking the game, recovering and making life easier for his teammates.
Central midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – 'Nene' can contribute defensively and offensively. Beltrán adds one assist this season.
Offensive midfielder: Víctor Guzmán – 'Pocho' is rediscovering his best version after the departure of Veljko Paunovic. Guzmán has five goals this season.
Far right: Roberto Alvarado – 'Piojo' Alvarado has been one of the most constant elements of the Flock in recent years. This tournament has one goal and two assists.
Left winger: Pável Pérez – The 25-year-old forward has started the tournament in a great way. He has been a starter since Gago's arrival and has a goal and an assist.
Center forward: Ricardo Marín – Marín is still not the forward that Chivas wants. The 25-year-old striker is intermittent. He will be the starter while José Juan Macías and Javier Hernández are not available.
