On Wednesday the team of the Chivas from Guadalajara will play their fifth game of the tournament, when they take to the field of the Corregidora Stadium to measure strength against the White Roosters of Queretaro.
The murky waters have appeared in the squad led by coach Ricardo Cadena, since they have not been able to win so far in the competition and have only scored one goal. This has become worrying and the strategist would be sitting on a powder keg.
In recent days, much has been said that if Ricardo Cadena does not win against Querétaro, he would be leaving the team through the back door, forgetting what he did in the last games of the previous tournament, where he showed an outstanding performance. .
Possible Chivas alignment
Miguel Gimenez (P);
Carlos Cisneros, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Orozco, Cristian Calderón;
Fernando Beltran, Fernando Gonzalez;
Roberto Alvarado, Jose Calderon, and Alexis Vega.
It should be noted that those ruled out for the commitment are Miguel Ponce, Luis Olivas and Gilberto García. The first did not make the trip and his place will be occupied by Jesús Sánchez, who will go to the bench; the latter was expelled in the previous game, while García will play with Tapatío against Leones Negros.
It is expected that this is how the rojiblancos jump to the Corregidora field on Wednesday, where they will throw all the meat on the grill in search of the three points that are pure oxygen for the following commitments. Until now Chivas He is in third to last position with 3 units.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the match at 7:00 p.m., through the FOX Sports signal.
