With the World Cup now over, we give way once again to football at the club level, and the Spanish championship once again delights its fans with this competition, one of the most competent on the European scene. It will be Atlético de Madrid’s turn to receive a visit from Elche for the match corresponding to day 15 of LaLiga.
This will be the possible lineup that Atlético de Madrid uses for this match:
FOR- Oblak. The Slovenian is safe under the sticks and the undisputed starter in the mattress goal
CAD- Marcos Llorente. Already returned from the Spanish concentration after the elimination in the round of 16, he will be on the pitch from the first minute.
DFC-Savic. The Montenegrin, one of Cholo’s trusted men, will be present in the starting eleven.
DFC- Giménez. The Uruguayan, pending a possible harsh sanction after the Uruguayan elimination in the World Cup, will be in charge of completing Atleti’s first line.
DFC- Beautiful. The defender will start as a starter and will be in charge of keeping the red and white area safe on the left wing, although Reinildo is likely to have minutes.
CAI- Carrasco. The Belgian was, after the prompt and surprising Belgian elimination in the World Cup, the only World Cup player present in the friendly against Ponferradina and played against Arenteiro in the Copa del Rey and he will start again as a starter.
MC – Lemar. The Frenchman will be one of the attacking midfielders planned by Simeone.
MC – Kondogbia. It gives him the rhythm that the Atlético de Madrid midfield needs. Indispensable with the losses that the rojiblanco team has.
MC – Neighborhoods. Closing the midfield line we find the young rojiblanco player. Barrios is likely to start as a starter in this match
DC – Griezmann. The Frenchman has to play always. His favorite partner is Álvaro Morata, but he will share the lead with Joao Félix.
DFC- Joao Felix. In the midst of endless rumors, the Portuguese will accompany Griezmann after the good World Cup that he recently had
How would the line-up of Atlético de Madrid (5-3-2) look like?
Goalie: Oblak
defenses: Marcos Llorente, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Carrasco
Midfielders: Lemar, Kondogbia, Neighborhoods
strikers: Griezmann, Joao Felix
