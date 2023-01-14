Despite the fact that all the spotlights are on the Super Cup final, LaLiga continues and Atlético will have the opportunity to win to get closer to the top two who will not add this day. The rojiblancos face Almería and given the recent departure of Joao Félix, added to the already well-known departure of Cunha, Simeone has few options in attack.
Cholo Simeone has the entire squad available, and after the good performances of Barrios it is likely that the player. In addition, against Almería, the Argentine coach is likely to come out with a 5-3-2.
FOR- Oblak. The Slovenian is safe under the sticks and the undisputed starter in the mattress goal
CAD- Nahuel Molina. Simeone will again bet on Molina as winger, The Argentine defender will be on the pitch from the first minute.
DFC-Savic. The Montenegrin, one of Cholo’s trusted men, will be present in the starting eleven.
DFC- Giménez. The Uruguayan, pending a possible harsh sanction after the Uruguayan elimination in the World Cup, will be in charge of completing Atleti’s first line.
DFC- Beautiful. The defender will start as a starter and will be in charge of keeping the red and white area safe on the left wing, although Reinildo is likely to have minutes.
CAI- Carrasco. The Belgian was, after the prompt and surprising Belgian elimination in the World Cup, the only World Cup player present in the friendly against Ponferradina and played against Arenteiro in the Copa del Rey and he will start again as a starter.
MC-Koke. The Frenchman will be one of the attacking midfielders planned by Simeone.
MC – Neighborhoods. Closing the midfield line we find the young rojiblanco player. Barrios is likely to start as a starter in this match
MC- Marcos Llorente. It gives him the rhythm that the Atlético de Madrid midfield needs. Indispensable with the losses that the rojiblanco team has.
DC – Griezmann. The Frenchman has to play always. His favorite partner is Álvaro Morata, but he will share the lead with Joao Félix.
DFC-Morata. In the midst of endless rumors, the Portuguese will accompany Griezmann after the good World Cup that he recently had
