After the surprising and painful loss against Saudi Arabia at the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that ended a streak of 36 games without defeat, Lionel Scaloni has a huge challenge when it comes to deciding the Argentina team to face Mexico on next Saturday at the Lusail Stadium as it is in an extreme situation facing an eventual qualification to the round of 16.
They were very difficult days for the albiceleste who found themselves in the middle of an unexpected situation but which worried the Argentine fans due to the very low level of play that the team had in the debut, especially in players who had been performing at a very high level. level in the National Team like Rodrigo de Paul or Leandro Paredes.
The journalist Gastón Edul, in charge of following Scaloni’s team for TyC Sports, commented on his Twitter account that the Argentine coach plans to make between 2 and 3 changes with respect to the team that lost in the debut against Saudi Arabia. So the possible formation to face Mexico next Saturday would be the following:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – He could not do anything in the two goals from Arabia and will continue in the goal as in the whole cycle.
Right side: Gonzalo Montiel – One of the changes. With more brand than Molina but with less offensive projection.
Left center: Nicolás Otamendi – He did not have his best game with the brand but he was sure with the ball at his feet.
Right center: Lisandro Martínez – The Manchester United player is going through a very good moment and would replace Cristian Romero who is suffering from physical problems.
Left side: Nicolás Tagliafico – One of the best in debut in terms of energy and who always fought for the ball.
Central midfielder: Leandro Paredes – He did not have his best game in his debut and will have the opportunity to redeem himself against Mexico.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – He didn’t look comfortable on the field and he played a very weak game. If he raises his level, the Argentine National Team will do well in this match
Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez – Another change. The Benfica player jumped onto the playing field and always asked for the ball whenever he could. You can also enter Alexis Mac Allister.
Rightmost: Ángel Di María – He will have to return to his level and not always be thinking about shooting the cross into the area.
Hitch: Lionel Messi – He will have to lead the team on the pitch and return to the level that we have been accustomed to in recent years with the National Team.
Center forward: Lautaro Martínez – He scored two goals that were disallowed due to offside and then did not intervene in the second half but he has the confidence of Scaloni.
The possible formation that we will see on court (4-3-3)
With the aim of replacing Giovanni Lo Celso in a better way, the Argentine coach decided to return to the classic scheme that led him to win the hearts of the Albiceleste fans. Scaloni has decided to jump onto the field of play with a 4-3-3 scheme with more balance in midfield but also more sharp in attack with a Messi who wants to reverse his image.
#starting #lineup #Argentina #Mexico #World #Cup
Leave a Reply