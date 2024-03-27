Activity returns in the Liga MX, after two weeks of absence due to the FIFA Date in March and it will be with Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, the current Mexican soccer champion will receive Atlético de San Luis at the Azteca Stadium this Friday the 29th March at 8:00 p.m.
In this way, we leave you with what could be the starting lineup of the azulcrema team where they will seek to maintain their good streak of five games without losing in the Mexican championship and get a good result in the 'Coloso de Santa Úrsula'.
Q: Luis Ángel Malagón – He had no activity on the FIFA Date, but he will debut in goal after his contract renewal with the institution until 2027.
RHP: Kevin Álvarez – The right-back starter reappeared in Liga MX activity in the last two matchdays from the start and completing all the minutes.
DFC: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean defender is already an integral part of the center, the player has established himself in the team's starting eleven.
DFC: Sebastián Cáceres – The other starting central defender is the Uruguayan, the player is the main player on the coaching staff.
LI: Cristian Calderón – He 'Whip'He has earned the starting position on the left wing with the confidence of the coaching staff and is basically already part of the ideal eleven, leaving Sources and Kings as substitutes.
MC: Richard Sánchez – Alvaro Fidalgo He was injured from the Young Classic friendly last weekend in the United States and his diagnosis and recovery time are not yet known, so it is likely that he will miss the match on Date 13 and as a replacement he would start on 'Puppy'.
MC: Jonathan dos Santos – The Mexican midfielder is a fixture in the André Jardinesince the youngest of the team took the reins of the team two saints has been a headline.
MD: Javairó Dilrosun – Alejandro Zendejas He presented a grade I muscle injury and is therefore ruled out for the game, so his place would be replaced by the Dutchman.
MCO: Diego Valdés – The Chilean attacker came off the bench in the National Classic on Matchday 12, however, André Jardine He confirmed that his injury was not serious and he will train during the week before the game to be able to play it.
MI: Julián Quiñones – Quinones He suffered a muscle discomfort that prevented him from finishing in the match with Mexico in the semifinals of the Final Four against Panama at AT&T Stadium; The attacker did not recover 100 percent last Sunday and did not see any activity in the dispute for the Nations League title, but it is possible that he could be recovered to see action against the Potosinos.
DC: Henry Martín – The captain and reference of the azulcrema attack started and completed the 90 minutes in the two matches of the Mexican team on FIFA Date. Yeah garden He does not decide to give him a rest, he could be a starter without problems.
