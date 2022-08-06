America is in the doldrums. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has had a bad start in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. The Eagles are currently in the penultimate position of the general table, although they have two games pending. This weekend the team from Coapa will seek to get out of their losing streak against FC Juárez, a club that opened its portfolio to strengthen itself this semester, but has not achieved the expected results.
The Águilas fans have begun to ask for the departure of ‘Tano’ Ortiz, especially after the defeat suffered last weekend against León at the Nou Camp. La Fiera beat the azulcremas by a score of 3-2, with goals from Víctor Dávila, Osvaldo Rodríguez and Ángel Mena. The Ecuadorian’s score fell in the last minute of the duel by way of a penalty, after a childish error by Sebastián Cáceres.
This Sunday, August 7, América will receive FC Juárez in the vicinity of the Azteca Stadium. Fernando Ortiz has an unbeatable opportunity to break the losing streak of the Eagles against an accessible opponent. However, a defeat or a draw could put his permanence at risk as head of the capital team.
This would be the starting lineup of América for the game of day 7 of the 2022 Apertura against Bravos de Juárez:
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa.
Defense: Miguel Layún, Emilio Lara, Néstor Araujo, Luis Fuentes.
Midfield: Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés.
Forward: Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martín and Jonathan Rodríguez.
Fernando Ortiz’s biggest doubts are how to configure the defense. After the departure of Jorge Sánchez, Miguel Layún is shaping up to be a starter on the right side. However, the young Emilio Lara could also play in that lane. Given the poor performance of Bruno Valdez and Sebastián Cáceres, Lara could be the one chosen to accompany Néstor Araujo in the background.
The ‘Tano’ also has a dilemma in the middle of the field: Pedro Aquino or Richard Sánchez. The Peruvian midfielder has been on the decline in recent weeks, while the Paraguayan soccer player has shown good things recently.
