The Fierce also comes from tying with him Puebla and only will not have the expelled Fidel Ambrizalthough it is better positioned as it is ninth with six points, while those from Coapa continue to regret the loss of the Colombian Roger Martinez due to injury, as they continue to look for reinforcements.

🚨 NEWS IN COAPA🚨 The Club América training session begins with Jorge Sánchez and the absence of Chava Reyes. Luis Fuentes with head protection and Jorge Meré working with the group. 📹 @AlexLA94 pic.twitter.com/1HMEOs0eTq — W Sports (@sportsWRADIO) July 29, 2022

In the bow will be the immovable William Ochoahaving in the central defense Nestor Araujoalthough the doubt of his companion remains, emilio lara or the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezthough The Tano He has already shown that the South American is not so much to his liking; already on the sides they would appear Sources on the left and Jorge Sanchez by right.

“IT’S A LITTLE ANNOYING” At a press conference, Pedro Aquino was honest about the constant trips that America has faced, although he acknowledges that ‘Tano’ has known how to rotate his pieces well. In addition, the Peruvian accepts that he has tough competition in his position. 📹 @v_ddiaz pic.twitter.com/X4dhBP7MzS – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 29, 2022

Anyway, The Tano He has several options to improve his lineup as he sees the situation, taking into account that he has given the youth squad great confidence Roman Martinezyou should also take advantage of Jurgen Dammwho arrived as reinforcement, as well as the experienced Miguel Layun.