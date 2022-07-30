This Sunday America faces Leon in the Nou Camp Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 6 of the 2022 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, waiting to be able to return to the path of victory and climb positions after being among the last four with four units.
The Eagles They come from playing a series of friendly matches against international clubs such as Manchester City Y real Madriddrawing 2-2 with the latter through the goals of Henry Martin and the spanish Alvaro Fidalgoso now he seeks to show the same level in the League.
The Fierce also comes from tying with him Puebla and only will not have the expelled Fidel Ambrizalthough it is better positioned as it is ninth with six points, while those from Coapa continue to regret the loss of the Colombian Roger Martinez due to injury, as they continue to look for reinforcements.
Who seems to be a doubt for the Argentine coach Ferdinand Ortiz would louis sourcesbecause he did not play against the meringues for prevention after having received a shot from the ball against TijuanaApart from that, he trained with head protection these two days, but apparently that will not compromise his appearance at the start.
In the bow will be the immovable William Ochoahaving in the central defense Nestor Araujoalthough the doubt of his companion remains, emilio lara or the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezthough The Tano He has already shown that the South American is not so much to his liking; already on the sides they would appear Sources on the left and Jorge Sanchez by right.
Due to the high level shown against Real Madrid, the Peruvian Peter Aquinas could be the chosen one for the midfield next to Jonathan Dos Santosleaving the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez on the bench; already serving as ’10’ the Chilean Diego Valdesas far right Alexander Zendejasas left fidalgo and in the axis of the attack Henry.
Anyway, The Tano He has several options to improve his lineup as he sees the situation, taking into account that he has given the youth squad great confidence Roman Martinezyou should also take advantage of Jurgen Dammwho arrived as reinforcement, as well as the experienced Miguel Layun.
The possible eleven of the America to be measured at Lion would: William Ochoa; Nestor Araujo, emilio lara, Jorge Sanchez, louis sources; Peter Aquinas, Jonathan Dos Santos; Alvaro Fidalgo, Alexander Zendejas, Alvaro Fidalgo; Henry Martin.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#starting #lineup #América #match #León #Day
Leave a Reply