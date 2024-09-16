Next Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the UANL Tigers They will face, on the field of the La Corregidora stadium, the White Roosters of Querétarofor the match corresponding to matchday number eight of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday three of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-1. That match also took place on the pitch of the La Corregidora stadium, and the hero of that encounter was Fernando Tapia, now second goalkeeper for Tigres.
And although Veljko Paunovic’s numbers have not been bad, as he has Tigres UANL at the top of the general table, it is a reality that the team has not yet played as the Serbian coach would wish week after week.
This is largely due to the fact that Veljko Paunovic has only been with the auriazul squad for a very short time, so he is just getting to know his players. The fact is that Paunovic has one of the best squads in Mexican football, and this allows him to try out amazing lineups, such as:
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Joaquim Pereira and Osvaldo Rodriguez
Holding midfielders: Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriaran
Attacking midfielders: Uriel Antuna, Juan Brunetta and Ozziel Herrera
Front: André-Pierre Gignac
Without a doubt, a team with more than enough experience and quality to fight semester after semester for the coveted Liga MX title.
