The UANL Tigers They are experiencing a bittersweet moment, because despite being in second place in the standings, the last two games have raised great doubts among the fans, who know that the team’s potential is much higher than what it has shown at the moment.
For Matchday 10 of the 2024 Opening, Tigers will face the Club Leon at the Estadio Universitario and does so with the intention of killing two birds with one stone: displaying good football to obtain the result, and in the process, fighting for the leadership of the tournament.
The match will be played this Friday, September 27at 8 pm, so it enters the special program of “Friday Botanero“, with Christian Martinoli and Luis García in the transmissionso there is no excuse to miss the duel.
Nahuel Guzman (PO): The undisputed goalkeeper of this institution, possibly until he retires. He has returned in good form, although he has not yet made any of the amazing saves he is used to.
Javier Aquino (LD): Paunovic has dosed his defense and because in the previous game the starter was the young Jesus Angel Garza, it should not be surprising that in this game the starter was Javier Aquinowho already came in as a substitute vs Juárez.
Diego Reyes (DFC): Diego Reyes has regained his physical form and aims to remain the starting position in the feline defense alongside the new and brilliant signing.
Joaquim (DFC): Joaquim Pereira has established himself as the highest level defender and possibly the most trusted by Veljko Paunovic, so due to his physical prowess and solidity, he should be a regular in the match. vs. Leon.
Jesus Angulo (LI): The left lane also has an owner despite the efforts of Osvaldito Rodriguez and his name is Jesus Angulo,
Fernando Gorriaran (MC): The midfield is another of the almost untouchable places Tigers; however, Juan Pablo Vigon He will always be the first option in the rotation, so he should not be ruled out.
Guido Pizarro (MCD): The captain is still in top form and his role on the pitch is almost irreplaceable. He would only be absent for health reasons.
Uriel Antuna (ED): On the right, it appears Uriel Antuna to take the place of Lainez, who was unable to penetrate the Juárez defense last weekend and which led to his substitution for the second half.
Juan Brunetta (MCO): Who is also expected to return to the starting lineup is Juan Brunettawho was left without minutes, almost as a punishment, against Juárez, but who had been an indispensable piece in Paunovic’s initial scheme.
Ozziel Herrera (EI): On the left, Ozziel Herrera is one of the favorites in this first half of the season and could be one of those who repeats as a starter, now against Santos Laguna.
André-Pierre Gignac (DC): After starting on the bench and giving an assist, Gignac made it clear that he is irreplaceable in Tigersso he is once again expected to start against León, especially since it is a home game.
