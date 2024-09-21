The most surprising result of the midweek match was the 1-0 victory of Querétaro to Tigersa party with which the White Roosters They put an end to a 14-match winless streak that left the team Veljko Paunovic frozen.
Now, the felines will visit Ciudad Juarez to measure up to the Bravos on the border, in a match that on paper should also be easy; however, after the stumble during the week, nobody is confident despite the fact that they are second to last in the table.
Before the match between Tigres and Juarezbelow we tell you what the lineup would be that Paunovic would put in Ciudad Juárez, where he will already be able to count on the return of Juan Brunetta after his expulsion.
Nahuel Guzman (PO): After the suspension, Nahuel does not plan to leave his place as Tigres’ starting goalkeeper for a single minute. He will be in the starting eleven until a force majeure event prevents it.
Javier Aquino (LD): Aquino is the reference on the right for Tigres and after the defeat, Veljko Paunovic will hardly give rotation to this sector.
Guido Pizarro (DFC): He is the team captain and one of the most in-form players in the squad, despite his age. There is no plan to rest this weekend, especially since there will be seven days of rest afterwards.
Joaquim (DFC): He has performed at an outstanding level and the goal is for Joaquim Pereira to continue generating minutes as a starting defender.
Jesus Angulo (LI): After giving minutes to Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jesus Angulo He will return to the starting eleven, as he is still the starter in the Serbian coach’s scheme.
Fernando Gorriaran (MC): In the midfield, the presence of They will gorrián as double containment, since he is the one with the best conditions for both sides and his substitution is not contemplated for this duel.
Rafael Carioca (MC): Although Juan Pablo Vigón could enter, at least this week the midfield will continue to be confirmed by the duo Carioca-Gorriaran.
Uriel Antuna (ED): Everything seems to indicate that Antuna It caught Paunovic’s eye completely, as he has already won the starting position and although he could surprise with Diego Lainez as a starter, everything points to the fact that Sorcerer continue adding minutes from the start.
Juan Brunetta (MCO): After missing last week’s game due to an expulsion, Brunetta is ready to carry the team on his shoulders. Tigres missed him and everything points to him being a starter this weekend against Bravos.
Ozziel Herrera (EI): Flowers or Herrera will be a doubt until the last moment at Tigres. Right now, the starter is expected to be the Atlas youth player, who brings balance and explosiveness close to the side.
Nicolas Ibanez (DC): For this match, everything points to the fact that Nicolas Ibanez could get his chance as a starter after Gignac’s difficult game in Querétaro. It’s a risky bet, but possible.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#starting #lineup #Tigres #Juárez #Apertura
Leave a Reply