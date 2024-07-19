Last Wednesday, July 17, 2024, on the field of the Victoria stadium, in Aguascalientes, the Necaxa Hydrolightning They received a visit from the Monterrey Football Clubfor the match corresponding to matchday three of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Rayados had just suffered the worst defeat in BBVA history: 4-0, against Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste. Meanwhile, Necaxa’s Hidrorayos had beaten Puebla’s Camoteros 4-1. However, the duel between the red-and-whites and the blue-and-whites was won by Monterrey, with a goal by Jordi Cortizo, in the fifty-seventh minute of the match.
Now, those led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz already have their sights set on the match next Saturday, July 20, when they receive, on the BBVA stadium field, the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, for the match corresponding to matchday number four of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time the Monterrey Football Club faced the White Roosters of Querétaroit was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and on the BBVA stadium pitch. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Gerardo Arteaga, Sebastian Vegas, Stefan Medina and Erick Aguirre
Midfielders: Sergio Canales, ‘Corcho’ Rodriguez, ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Maxi Meza
Forwards: German Berterame and Roberto de la Rosa
