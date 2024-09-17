Monterrey and FC Juárez will face each other on matchday 8 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX at the Gigante de Acero. Rayados will seek to improve their position in the table and will host one of the weakest teams in the entire competition at home.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada:The Rayados board is so satisfied with the work of the Argentine goalkeeper that they recently renewed his contract until 2027.
Right back: Erick Aguirre: Aguirre is an element that has everything to make a difference, but he does not have enough consistency to be considered one of the best in his position. He gives a good game and others without pain or glory.
Center back: Stefan Medina: The Colombian has returned to the centre to try to reduce errors and strengthen this area. Medina has all the experience in the world and is a player who gives all his effort.
Center back: Victor Guzman:Although he is still young, ‘Toro’ Guzmán has to prove whether he is going to be a top-level player or just a good player.
Left back: Gerardo ArteagaArteaga is known for his ability to join the front line. However, he still has a lot to improve on defensively.
Central midfielder: Jorge Rodriguez: ‘Cork’ is the element that is in charge of putting in the effort and destroying the game in the middle of the field. He has very talented players around him, but someone has to do the dirty work so that they can shine.
Left midfielder: Oliver Torres: The Spanish footballer was one of the Liga MX’s bombshells this semester. He is known for being an organizer in the middle of the field, an element that can go from one area to another and who is clear from three quarters up.
Right midfielder: Jordi Cortizo: No one doubts Cortizo’s abilities, however, the Mexican footballer works better as a substitute than as a starter. This is a pending issue for the former Puebla and Querétaro player.
Attacking midfielder: Sergio Canales: The former Real Betis and Real Madrid player is the star of this team. He looks better and better adapted. As long as he is not injured, he has everything to be the best player in Liga MX.
Centre forward: German Berterame: The Argentine striker is probably going through his worst moment since he arrived at Rayados. This semester his performance has been below expectations.
Center forward: Brandon Vazquez: The Mexican-American striker is not having his best tournament either. Vazquez is under the scrutiny of the fans and every mistake translates into more pressure. He needs to be more consistent.
