This Saturday, August 6, Rayados de Monterrey will receive León at the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumfor the duel of Day 7 of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League.
The royal team lost the general leadership last date by going down to third place with 13 units, so it hopes to recover it against the Green Bellies.
The alignment of The gang could change because the technical director Victor Manuel Vucetich recovers two important pieces that were injured, the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andrada and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre.
Since last week, the vermin he began to see action with the lower categories to resume his condition, so he will probably return to the bow on Luis Cardenas.
With the high probability that Cesar Montes go to Dynamo Moscow of Russia, it is likely that the strategist will decide to continue taking advantage of his tall stature to be in the center next to Hector Moreno.
Despite the doubts that his performance has caused in recent matches, the Colombian Stephan Medina could continue to appear on the right side and Erick Aguirre on the left side.
Even though he had to come off the bench in the previous duel against Cougarsthis time the Paraguayan Celso Ortiz He would start from the start to make a strong containment next to louis romoleaving the Argentine on the bench Matthias Kranevitter.
Likewise, The king midas would be willing to throw a midfield trident on offense with Aguirrethe Argentines German Berterame Y Rogelio Funes Moriin addition to Rudolph Pizarro appearing behind them, although it could also be Alfonso Gonzalez or the Argentine Maxi Meza.
This would be the starting lineup Monterey to play against Lion: Stephen Andrada; Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre, Stephan Medina; Celso Ortiz, louis romo; Rudolph Pizarro, Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame; Rogelio Funes Mori.
