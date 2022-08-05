📸| Working everything for the 🔜 Day 7 ️! 🙌🏻 Do not miss the best postcards of our #StripedTraining. 🤠👇🏻#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 – Rayados (@Rayados) August 5, 2022

The alignment of The gang could change because the technical director Victor Manuel Vucetich recovers two important pieces that were injured, the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andrada and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich congratulates his medical staff for the rapid recovery of Esteban Andrada and @rodrigooaguirre @TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/YFfDUTo3m0 – Diego Armando Medina (@DiegoArmaMedina) August 4, 2022

With the high probability that Cesar Montes go to Dynamo Moscow of Russia, it is likely that the strategist will decide to continue taking advantage of his tall stature to be in the center next to Hector Moreno.

🚨There is already an agreement!🚨 Rayados and César Montes accept the offer from Dinamo Moscow https://t.co/GKsRpP38o1 pic.twitter.com/ZHsBbB8ksK — Halftime (@halftime) August 4, 2022

Even though he had to come off the bench in the previous duel against Cougarsthis time the Paraguayan Celso Ortiz He would start from the start to make a strong containment next to louis romoleaving the Argentine on the bench Matthias Kranevitter.

This would be the starting lineup Monterey to play against Lion: Stephen Andrada; Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre, Stephan Medina; Celso Ortiz, louis romo; Rudolph Pizarro, Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame; Rogelio Funes Mori.