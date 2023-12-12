This week the last day of the Group Stage of the UEFA champions league. It will be Wednesday, December 13 when the Manchester City visit the Red Star in it Rajko Mitic Stadium. The English club is leader of the Group G with 15 units, while the Serbian team is already eliminated with a single point.
Precisely in his last duel, the Star fell 2-0 against Young Boys, which was also already out of the competition. On the other hand, the Citizens They come from a victory, a draw and a defeat in the Premier League. Already in the Champions Leagueon Date 5 the British were losing 0-2 against the Leipzig for a double from the Belgian Lois Opendabut the Norwegian Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and the Argentine Julian Alvarez they achieved the comeback.
On its way out of international competition, the Belgrade club defeated 3-1 in its local league Mladost Lucani and 0-1 at Napredakapart from thrashing 5-0 Radnicki Nis in the round of 16 of the Serbian Cup.
Returning to the English club, it was announced that Erling Haaland suffered an injury in front of Aston Villawhich is why he did not see action against Luton Town last weekend, which the Spanish coach confirmed Pep Guardiola.
“Bone stress reaction in the foot. After the last game against Aston Villa, he felt like this and can't play. I don't know (if he's bad). Week after week, day after day, let's see what happens. It's not a fracture, just a stress on the bone. Hopefully I can be ready against Crystal Palace.”he explained.
The strategist is in constant contact with the forward, who will not be in front of the Red Starand according to what he revealed, he told him: “I feel much better, I can walk, I have no pain”.
Finally, the former Barcelona commented: “Erling has been very important since he arrived. But throughout the season we see these kinds of things. Injuries, suspensions, problems, we have to adapt”.
Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes – The Brazilian goalkeeper has been the team's starter for a long time. So far he has only conceded five goals.
Defense: Ruben Dias – The Portuguese defender has participated in the five previous matches in the Group Stage.
Defense: Josko Gvardiol – The 21-year-old Croatian is good in the air. During the Group Stage he already provided an assist.
Right back: Kyle Walker – It is one of the immovable ones in the scheme of Pep Guardiolasince he has 100 percent of the minutes played.
Left back: Nathan Aké – The Dutchman knows how to perform in the lower part by dominating the position of center back, pivot and winger. He was in the starting team the last five games.
Pivot: John Stones – Likewise, the British is skilled in the lower part. He is a strong defender with a tough mark. He missed almost all of the Group Stage matches, so with everything settled it is his chance to start.
Pivot: Rodri Hernández – The Spaniard is another one Pep trusts, thanks to the fact that he has good recovery of the ball and knows how to organize from the start.
Midfielder: Bernardo Silva – Without the presence of the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, the Portuguese is in charge of being the orchestrator of the midfield. His speed and good ball strike are a danger.
Right Wing: Phil Foden – He is one of the players with the best names with the club in the current competition. In four games he has already achieved three scores and two assists.
Left winger: Jack Grealish – The talented Briton has a great position on the ball, being precise when it comes to enabling his teammates.
Forward: Julián Álvarez – With Erling Haaland Absent due to injury, the Argentine becomes the '9'. Throughout the championship he has played 39 minutes and in that short time he has already achieved four goals and one assist.
This is what Manchester City's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Ederson Moraes
Defenses: Rubén Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Aké, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Rodri Hernández, John Stones, Bernardo Silva
Forwards: Jack Grealish, Julián Álvarez, Phil Foden
Substitutes: Manuel Akanji, Jérémy Doku, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, Stefan Ortega, Sergio Gómez, Kalvin Phillips, Matheus Nunes
