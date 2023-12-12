Four knockout stage spots still up for grabs 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/ZxhiJZWUrU — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 11, 2023

Returning to the English club, it was announced that Erling Haaland suffered an injury in front of Aston Villawhich is why he did not see action against Luton Town last weekend, which the Spanish coach confirmed Pep Guardiola.

“Bone stress reaction in the foot. After the last game against Aston Villa, he felt like this and can't play. I don't know (if he's bad). Week after week, day after day, let's see what happens. It's not a fracture, just a stress on the bone. Hopefully I can be ready against Crystal Palace.”he explained.

The strategist is in constant contact with the forward, who will not be in front of the Red Starand according to what he revealed, he told him: “I feel much better, I can walk, I have no pain”.

Finally, the former Barcelona commented: “Erling has been very important since he arrived. But throughout the season we see these kinds of things. Injuries, suspensions, problems, we have to adapt”.

🚨🔵 Guardiola clarifies again on Erling Haaland injury: “Stress on the bone. Stress. “Just stress.” “Please don't ask that his foot is broken. It's just stress bone and he wasn't able to play.” pic.twitter.com/PSs2anNYKJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2023

✈ On Wednesday it's time to visit Belgrade! pic.twitter.com/23zhqPjByF — Manchester City (@ManCityES) December 11, 2023

😃 The smile of a centenary man with City! pic.twitter.com/u4JuljcQxf — Manchester City (@ManCityES) December 11, 2023

Goalie: Ederson Moraes

Defenses: Rubén Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Aké, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Rodri Hernández, John Stones, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Jack Grealish, Julián Álvarez, Phil Foden

Substitutes: Manuel Akanji, Jérémy Doku, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, Stefan Ortega, Sergio Gómez, Kalvin Phillips, Matheus Nunes